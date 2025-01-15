Squid Game season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, which means season 3 - the final installment - will start off with a bang. As it was apparently announced, season 3 won't come until later in June of this year; this seems like too long of a wait, but it's enough to rewatch all the episodes that've come out so far and pay attention to a lot more details the second (or whatever-eth) time around.

Season 2 continues right after the first, with Gi-hun aka Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) at the airport. Two years pass, and Gi-hun seems to be ready to put an end to the deadly Squid Game tournament by signing up for it again. Season 2 was another interesting character study, but it also brought up a lot more questions, adding to the still unanswered pile from before. Some of the season's biggest plot twists changed the trajectory of the show, while others opened new possibilities; they were indeed a mix of expected and completely unexpected moments.

10 Thanos's Death May Change the Game for Some Players

Image via Netflix

Thanos aka Player 230 was a fan favorite villain throughout season 2. His presence was eye-catching because of his bright purple hair, nails painted to symbolize Thanos' infinity stones, and his weirdly cheerful demeanor in a setting where, well, people are killed. Whether that was the drugs (that he had a stash of and freely consumed) talking, his personality, or a combination of both, Thanos was at least an intriguing player.

Player 333, the crypto scamming YouTuber, killed Thanos with a snuck-in fork during a confrontation between players who wanted to leave the game and those who wished to continue. Since Thanos was among the biggest and most prominent antagonists of Squid Game season 2, his death triggers various outcomes - will his crew disband, or will the lack of his presence bring out the villain in his faithful companion Player 124? He is currently the most underrated player, and his fate could go either way; one thing is certain - if Thanos had survived, viewers wouldn't have seen Player 124's deadly side.

9 Gi-hun's Private Stash Is Heavily Equipped

Image via Netflix

As expected, Gi-hun's return to the Squid Game tournament wasn't just a consequence of losing his mind or seeking pure vengeance; in the two years that have passed between the first and second season, he seems to have prepared well. As the first two episodes of season 2 show, Gi-hun buys an abandoned love motel and keeps the neon sign switched off to turn away unwanted guests (as one girl in episode 1 says, "no lights means the rooms are full").

When Gi-hun, the comeback detective Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and their mercenary helper Woo-seok hire an army of former Marines to take on the challenge of finding the tournament island, Gi-hun shows them his arsenal, the stash of cash he received as the grand prize in season 1, and a fake wall behind which is a make-shift target practice. The area is used frequently, meaning Gi-hun's been preparing for a confrontation for a long time. This was proven in one of the later episodes, when he talks other players into taking over the game leaders' offices.