Based on Season 1's performance, we all knew that Squid Game would rake in big numbers when Season 2 finally returned. But as we've witnessed last week, the South Korean series managed to exceed expectations by becoming the most-watched season of a Netflix show ever, taking the crown from Wednesday. This week, it wasn't much different: Squid Game Season 2 again was the most-watched non-English title on the platform, and the runner-up was... Squid Game Season 1.

This past week, Season 2 of the series accumulated 58.2 million views, which is very close to the numbers from the show's premiere— meaning that the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) lost almost no traction in the past couple of weeks. If anything, the show became even more popular, because Season 1 accumulated 13.6 million views this week. The debut season of Squid Game had been slowly climbing the charts as Season 2 approached, but now it peaked at #2, proving that Netflix subscribers are either binging it to catch up with Season 2 or decided to give the whole thing a rewatch as they start to wait for the equally anticipated third and final season.

Even though other titles pale in comparison to Squid Game, other series managed to stand out and accumulate some respectable numbers. One of the biggest was Missing You, the new show based on Harlan Coben's novels. The thriller miniseries has accumulated 21.7 million views ever since its premiere on January 1, and underscored that Netflix made the right choice by adapting the author's stories. Not by chance, there are more in the works. Disaster miniseries La Palma has also consistently brought in big numbers, and this week it raked in 8.3 million views. The show hasn't left the top 10 ever since it premiered on December 12.

Taron Egerton Thriller 'Carry-On' Takes Off Yet Again

Close

In the movies realm, action-thriller Carry-On continues to top the Netflix charts. This week, the movie lost a bit of its momentum and accumulated 17.4 million views, but the title remains among the most-watched movies on the platform. Another title that has kept a steady run on the Netflix charts is WWII drama The Six Triple Eight. This week, the Tyler Perry movie brought in 10.8 million views, and it stands tall as the only title featuring a Black main cast to be among the most-watched titles.

In the non-English movies department, a surprise: last year’s hit French movie Under Paris returned to the top 10 after being submerged for several weeks. The movie accumulated 1 million views and landed at #8 among the most-watched, while Norwegian movie Number 24 debuted at #1 with over 8 million views, while Italian rom-com The Love Scam also debuted among the most-watched titles at #3 with 4.2 million views.

You can check out the full list of Netflix's most-watched titles on the Tudum website.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 2 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

watch on netflix