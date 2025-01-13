Now that Season 2 has been out for several weeks, Squid Game has given up its top spot on Netflix streaming charts and begun sliding down the streamer’s rankings, but the show has still maintained a major spot in the conversation despite its binge release. Squid Game is #3 in the Netflix top 10 TV chart, largely thanks to the show’s stars and creators staying on top of the interview game and dropping neat little details about their characters and the show at large that give fans a reason to stay invested. The latest example is Park Sunh-hoon, who plays the new character Cho Hyun-ju in Squid Game Season 2; Hyun-ju was partnered with the self-proclaimed Shaman Seon-nyeo during the six-legged race, and he revealed in a recent Netflix BTS video their violent interaction during the competition was much more real than anyone realized:

“Actually, the day we filmed that scene, I was under the impression that I wasn’t really going to hit her. But on the spot, the director asked me to really hit her once. I felt horrible doing it, but to make matters worse, the director didn’t approve the first take. So I remember having to hit her two or three times. Afterwards, I got on my knees and apologized.”

It’s shocking, to say the least, that Seon-nyeo being slapped in the show wasn’t something that was faked and added in post-production, but actually the result of her being slapped in the face. It’s one thing to slap your scene partner, but to have to do it several times to get the right take was likely one of the hardest things Sunh-hoon has ever had to do on set. It’s at least heartening to hear that he felt great empathy for his co-star and felt like he needed to apologize. The games in Squid Game Season 2 are arguably more intense than Season 1, and it’s small details like this that are certainly why the actors can bring the stress of competing to life with such realism.

When Is ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Coming Out?

Netflix has yet to officially announce the release date of Squid Game Season 3, despite already debuting the first teaser for the third and final season, but a leaked detail may have accidentally revealed when Season 3 will hit the platform. The Netflix Korea YouTube page posted a promotional video for Season 3 that had the release date set for June 27 later this year. This is subject to change as the video has since been deleted and there has been no comment from Netflix, but fans can rest easy knowing that there likely won’t be another years-long gap between seasons.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch Squid Game exclusively on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk

WATCH ON NETFLIX