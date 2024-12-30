Once Squid Game became the most-watched show in Netflix history after its premiere in 2021, it was inevitable that there was always going to be more from the world created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Squid Game Season 2 dropped all seven episodes on Netflix the day after Christmas and the show has once again been a smash hit, topping the charts immediately on its way to earning scores of 82% from critics and 65% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, lower than the original but still respectable. It was announced in October that, in addition to Squid Game Season 3, David Fincher was also working on a new Squid Game project for Netflix. During a recent interview with TheWrap, Dong-hyuk was asked about the project and spoke about the future of the franchise, confirming that Season 3 won’t be the end:

“I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away… Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or the co-creator. Who knows? But Season 2 is not going to be the end of the Squid Game universe.”

Fincher is an acclaimed director who is best known for his work on Se7en, the legal drama/psychological thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman that’s being re-released next year to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Fincher is also known for his work on Zodiac, another crime drama starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal detailing the hunt for the infamous Zodiac Killer, and he also helmed The Social Network, the biopic detailing the rise of Facebook stars Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield. Fincher most recently teamed up with Michael Fassbender for The Killer, the Netflix Original psychological thriller that also stars Tilda Swinton, which came three years after directing Mank, the period drama starring Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried that is also a Netflix Original.

What Is ‘Squid Game’ About?

Squid Game tells the story of hundreds of players, all facing tremendous debt with no hope of paying it off, who agree to compete in a series of children’s games for money. However, the contestants have no clue until the first game begins that elimination doesn’t just mean they don’t win any of the prize money, it also means death. Lee Jung-jae stars in both seasons of Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun, and after winning the competition in Season 1, he’s back to take another crack at it in Season 2. Jung-jae was also seen earlier this year in The Acolyte, the Star Wars Disney+ series that was canceled after one season.

Details about David Fincher’s Squid Game series at Netflix are sparse at this time. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch the first two seasons of Squid Game on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 0 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk

WATCH ON NETFLIX