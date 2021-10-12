Walmart and Netflix are teaming up and putting out merchandise from some of your favorite streaming shows. Walmart is offering shirts from Bridgerton, speakers shaped like a Demogorgon from Stranger Things, action figures from The Witcher, and even furniture picked out by the cast of Queer Eye themselves. And Walmart isn’t slowing down there, as they’ve announced that over the next few months, they will be releasing even more Netflix goodies in the form of toys, games, music, and apparel. If you’re looking for a Halloween costume or holiday shopping for the kid in your life, they’re already rolling out Ada Twist, Scientist merch from dolls to costumes, and, of course, there's already plenty of Squid Game merch.

Jeff Evans, Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment, Toys and Seasonal, stated of the new collaboration:

“Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix superfans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination. The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Thrillers on Netflix Right Now (October 2021)

Recently, Netflix has begun to spread their reach into the video game world and are now taking this next, necessary step into merchandising hoping to go head-to-head with other big-time Hollywood competitors. The streaming company has even recently purchased the Roald Dahl catalog for more than $700 million. That’s a lot of new content coming our way.

However, this isn’t Netflix’s first venture into the retail world. In the past, they had a limited-edition line for Stranger Things at Target and a collection of “ugly” Christmas sweaters and other swag put out on the shelves just in time for the 2017 debut of the new season. They even tried their own hand at a store called Netflix shop over the summer where they offered things like Yasuke anime hoodies.

Netflix merchandise is available through Walmart now.

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer Stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell as a Therapist-Patient Relationship Gone Too Far More Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in fun outfits, please and thank you.

Read Next