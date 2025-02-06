We're now more than a month removed from the premiere of Squid Game Season 2, and while the show has mostly lost its place in the conversation due to all episodes dropping at once, it's still hanging on to the #9 spot on Netflix's top 10 charts. This is largely due to the show's cast and creatives, who have been steadfastly giving updates on Season 3, which is confirmed to be coming in June later this year, but also providing additional insight into their characters. One of the most vocal has been Choi Seung-hyun, also known as T.O.P., who plays Thanos in the show. During a recent interview with Netflix's Tudum, Choi spoke about his character's death, and how reading it in the script wasn't shocking for him at all:

"Thanos is someone who is under the influence of drugs. He’s a dangerous character. So when I first read how he dies in the script, I honestly thought that it was about time. I thought his death was quite timely, and I also thought he deserved to die. I was also actually very thankful to the director and the team, because they portrayed Thanos’ death at a very random time in the story. That made it that much more impactful."

Fans were certainly rooting for Thanos to die; he had been a thorn in the side of the audiences favorite characters all season as one of the driving forces constantly voting to continue the games. He also blamed a fellow competitor for his mountain of debt, which stacked up due to a poor crypto investment, but it was ultimately his decision to spend the money, and thus he alone should take the blame. Thanos ends up meeting his fate at the end of the season with a fork in his neck (if only The Avengers had known it was that easy) that comes as a result of a brawl that breaks out among the competitors, which was a relief both to other players and the audience. Thanos is one of many to not survive the Squid Games, but his legacy will live on forever as one of the most charismatic and hated characters in the show.

