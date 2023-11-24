The Big Picture Bryton's bold personality made him a target in the Squid Game competition, but he doesn't consider himself a villain, despite being labeled as public enemy number one.

In the Dalgona challenge, Bryton's desire to help his team and choose the difficult shape is misunderstood as arrogance by other players, making him the most misunderstood player in the game so far.

Bryton's strategy in the game was to be himself, despite knowing that his personality might not be liked by others. His complex background and experiences shaped his approach, and he only regrets not vouching for himself more during the warships game.

Squid Game: The Challenge has recently premiered, and the series has drawn in Squid Game and non-Squid Game viewers alike. With 456 people competing in the competition, it’s surprising to see a player become a target within the first few games. That is precisely what happened to Bryton, whose bold personality rubbed many of the other players the wrong way. He was the first player to essentially be labeled public enemy number one to his other players, a title that Bryton takes little stock in. Bryton said, “The word[s] ‘villain’ and ‘enemy,’ blah, blah, blah… I've always said I don't think it's the right word to use for me, I like helping other people.”

Bryton first strongly asserted himself during the second game, the Dalgona challenge. Representatives from each team were required to choose a shape for their teams to cut out the fragile cookies. Most Squid Game fans know that the easiest shape to get is the circle, while the most difficult shape is the umbrella. When it came down to the challenge, Bryton became a hero for his own team while becoming a target for elimination by the other teams. Bryton commented on the experience, telling Collider, “You know, I wanted to get the dalgona shape for my team because I want to help other people. That's what makes me feel the best.” His passion and zeal for helping his fellow teammates was misunderstood by the other players as brash arrogance, leading him to be probably the most misunderstood player in the game so far.

Squid Game: The Challenge Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children's games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize. Release Date November 22, 2023 Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV, Game Show Seasons 1

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’s’ Bryton Played An Honest Game

Image via Netflix

When it comes to competitions that have a psychological element to them, many people plan their strategy ahead of time to ensure they make it for the long haul in the games. Bryton’s strategy? Being himself. When asked if he’d do anything different on the Netflix series, Bryton was adamant that, for the most part, he wouldn’t. He said, “I do understand that my personality is hard to like, especially in an environment like that. If you're not one of my friends, then 9 times out of 10, you're not gonna like me or understand why I am the way that I am.” Viewers did get the opportunity to see the softer side of Bryton when Leann went to have a one-on-one conversation with him. During the conversation, he shared a little bit about his background, providing more insight into why he played the game the way he did. Bryton stated, “I knew that I had to do something about being there and having this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was raised by a single mom. I was the first colored person in my family.”

With such a complex background and an even more complex experience on Squid Game: The Challenge, Bryton only has one small regret. He shared, “The only thing I would do different is vouch for myself a little bit harder to become captain during warships.” Whether that would have changed his fate or not will never be known. What is known is that Bryton certainly made a name for himself while playing the game, which is pretty significant considering he was up against 455 other players.

To see the rest of Bryton’s conversation with Collider, be sure to watch the full video above. The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix Now