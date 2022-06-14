Squid Game exploded in popularity when it debuted in September 2021, and while many viewers came to love the characters, the violence, and the societal themes that the show provided, there was also a question of what it would be like to participate in the real thing? What would you do in this situation of life and death? Now, while the death part has been removed, the popular series is now on its way to being a reality as Netflix has announced that they have greenlit Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition that will see 456 competitors compete in the games central to the South Korean series.

The series was revealed at Banff World Media Festival by Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria along with a logo and a new teaser trailer. The new reality competition series is set to be the biggest reality competition series ever with both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history. The series will consist of 456 players as they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show as well as some new surprises, all in the pursuit of a grand total of $4.56 million.

Recruitment for the first round of Squid Game: The Challenge is now open, with players able to sign up for a chance to play the game at SquidGameCasting.com. The announcement says that the "Front Man" is looking for English-language speakers from any part of the world to participate. The announcement of the new series comes just a few days after Netflix officially renewed Squid Game for a second season with series writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk on board to go "another round." Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, provided a statement with the announcement of the upcoming competition series, saying, “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.” He is not wrong when talking about how the series took the world by storm, with Squid Game holding the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Return With New Poster & Letter to Fans

Squid Game: The Challenge will consist of 10 episodes and is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios. The series will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert as well as John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

Squid Game: The Challenge does not have a release date currently announced. You can check out the teaser trailer and logo of the upcoming reality competition series down below.