The Big Picture First up, our hosts discuss Squid Game: The Challenge contestants threatening legal action against Netflix for injuries sustained during the filming of challenges.

Next, Perri and Steve share what they're thankful for in TV and film for 2023.

And finally, our hosts answer questions live!

On today’s episode, our hosts, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub, discuss claims that contestants of the reality series Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening to sue Netflix over injuries sustained while filming. Check out the full episode in the video above, or you can listen in podcast form below.

Due to the popularity of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original series, Squid Game, Netflix launched a reality series based on the deadly games played by participants in the show. Similar to the show’s premise, the game show invites people to endure challenges that exploit their vulnerabilities in order to win a large amount of money. Now, according to Deadline, two anonymous contestants are “threatening legal action against Netflix” after a game of “Red Light, Green Light” caused hypothermia and nerve damage. Our hosts discuss the new reality series and the nature of the risks involved.

Next up, Perri and Steve get into the holiday spirit by sharing a few of the things they are most thankful for in television film for 2023, from horror to superheroes! And to cap off this Friday podcast, we open up the floor to the listeners. Our hosts answer questions live, like who from the past they'd love to see make a movie today, predictions for awards season, and tons more. Check that out in the video above, or you can listen in podcast form below!

