The Big Picture The Dalgona Game in Squid Game: The Challenge is a difficult challenge where players have to remove shapes from delicate dalgona candy using a small needle without cracking it.

The circle shape is the easiest to remove, followed by the triangle and star shapes, while the umbrella shape is the most difficult due to its intricate curves.

Both Dani and Spencer faced anxiety and tough competition in the Dalgona Game, but ultimately failed to remove their shapes in time and were eliminated.

The first two games that the contestants face in Squid Game: The Challenge are probably the most well-known games that came from the original series—the first, of course, being Red Light, Green Light. The second challenge was the Dalgona Game. The star of this challenge is the dalgona itself, a circular cookie-sized candy that is made of sugar and baking soda. The candy is as delicate as it is crunchy, resembling caramel. In Squid Game, the cookies are imprinted with four shapes: a circle, a triangle, a star, and an umbrella. The goal of the game is to remove the imprinted shape from the dalgona candy without cracking or breaking the surrounding candy using only a small needle. If the candy cracks, the player is eliminated. If the shape is not removed from the candy in the allotted time frame, the player is eliminated.

The game appears simple on the outside but is actually extremely difficult, especially depending on the shape the player is working with. The circle is the easiest shape to conquer and is subsequently the most sought-after shape the contestants wish to work with. The next easiest is the triangle, followed by the more challenging star. The most difficult shape to deal with in the Dalgona Game is the umbrella shape, as its intricate curves are small and delicate. The multitude of players in Squid Game: The Challenge was broken up into several groups, with each group’s leader standing in the front. The leaders were brought into the game room to choose their shapes, and no team could work on the same shape. The battle for the circle and against the umbrella proved difficult for several group leaders, leading them to not make a decision within the pre-determined time frame. Those groups of leaders that did not make their decisions in time were promptly eliminated, taking a paintball shot to the chest.

Two players, Dani and Spencer, had unfortunate outcomes in this particular challenge, leading to bittersweet endings for both of them. Collider had the opportunity to discuss the difficulty of the challenge, as well as the pressure of being the person to choose their group's shape.

Squid Game: The Challenge Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children's games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize. Release Date November 22, 2023 Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV, Game Show Seasons 1

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Dani and Spencer Say Their Time Was Filled With Anxiety in Their Dalgona Experience

Image via Netlfix

When Collider sat down to chat with players Dani and Spencer, they shared insight into both of their experiences in the Dalgona Game. Both of them are fans of the original series Squid Game series, and they definitely had expectations going into the competition. Dani said, “It was just such a massive hit when it came out. I was just so excited to be a part of [this] experience when we were cast.” Spencer echoed Dani’s enthusiasm about participating in Squid Game: The Challenge, simply saying, “Yes, loved it.” Spencer had a particularly difficult time, as he was chosen as one of the line leaders during the initial phase of the game. When it came time to battle it out for shapes, he worked as hard as he could to do right by his teammates. He came up against fierce opposition from other players, leading him to take the most difficult shape for his team to work with: the dreaded umbrella.

When asked about the experience of choosing shapes, Spencer said, “I came into there wanting to be able to give my best shot for myself and to be able to try to make as many friends [as possible]. I ultimately wanted to be able to give everyone else a chance to compete as well. And I knew that if I didn't make a choice with those people in my line, then I'd be kicking those other three people out of the competition.” While Spencer’s intentions were good, his team was certainly upset about him backing down. When it came time to tackle the dalgona, Spencer was swiftly defeated by the umbrella and had to watch his candy crumble apart before being hit in the chest by a paintball shot.

RELATED: 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Review: Netflix’s Reality Show Needs to Be Eliminated

Dani faced similar heartbreak as she watched her dalgona fall apart, leading her to erupt in tears as she awaited her elimination fate. When reflecting on performance, Dani wished she had done a few things differently. Dani shared, “I think I definitely went a little bit too fast. I think I was just really anxious by seeing the timer countdown the seconds. I was [also] very tired, so I probably was a little more shaky than I wanted to be.”

To learn more about what it’s like to compete in Squid Game: The Challenge, check out the rest of Collider’s interview with Dani and Spencer above. Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix Now