The Big Picture Contestants of Squid Game: The Challenge are considering legal action against Netflix, claiming they were injured while filming the reality show.

The anonymous contestants say they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage after being forced to stay motionless in cold temperatures for an extended period of time.

Squid Game: The Challenge aimed to recreate the challenges seen in the popular drama series which follows contestants in a do-or-die competition.

Netflix could be thinking twice about turning the dangers of turning its television series into a reality. Some participants of Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening to take legal action against the company, according to a report from Deadline. The anonymous contestants claim that they were injured after having to stay motionless in very low temperatures over a prolonged period of time, which caused hypothermia and nerve damage. Filming for the reality show took place in the United Kingdom.

Squid Game: The Challenge was created after the resounding success Squid Game saw upon its debut, with the knowledge that producing a second season of the acclaimed drama would take quite some time. In an attempt to expand the franchise and keep the brand relevant while the second installment was produced, the streaming platform came up with the idea of simulating the challenges seen in the series as a reality show. But a reality competition based on a series where the participants die was a questionable concept from the start.

The first season of Squid Game followed the story of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a gambling addict struggling to make ends meet. The protagonist is in desperate need of some money, and he is offered to join Oh Il-Nam's (O Yeong-su) cruel competition meant to kill several people while they fight for an obscene amount of money. Leaving his mother behind, Seong Gi-hun enters the contest, meeting people who slowly turn into unhinged versions of themselves when they realize they will have to let other people die to obtain the prize. And it looks like Seong Gi-hun isn't done with the games just yet.

Why Are the 'Squid Game' Contestants Threatening to Sue Netflix?

Two unnamed contestants have hired a British law firm, Express Solicitors, with a case claiming that they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting the series. They claim that they obtained these injuries while filming a version of the show's memorable "red light, green light" game. A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge told Deadline that “No lawsuit has been filed" yet, saying "We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.” Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, also shared a statement about the potential case, saying:

“We recognize people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners. Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge are both available for streaming on Netflix.

