It’s been almost two years since the South Korean drama series Squid Game took the world by storm. Part well-penned drama, part cutthroat battle royale, the show was an instant hit, launching the leading actors to new career heights and lining the title up for not only a second season but also other franchising opportunities. While many of us are happy watching the deadly games play out from the comfort of our own homes, a number of competitive fans from around the world pushed Netflix to turn the nightmare into a reality, and that’s exactly what the platform did when they announced Squid Game: The Challenge. With seemingly nothing but negative reports about the series coming out over the last several months, we finally have our first look thanks to Netflix’s TUDUM.

Preparing the compound for the harrowing events that lie ahead, we see the guards putting on their hoods and getting things in order before the contestants arrive. Revealing how everything was built from the ground up, we see familiar pieces from the series being put together and are even taken inside the bunk room where the thrill seekers will stay when they’re not duking it out for the $4.56 million prize. While we can expect every game to receive its reality makeover, there’s only one that makes it into the teaser - Red Light, Green Light. That’s right, the terrifying giant doll will be kicking off the games just as it did in the original series with the initial batch of 456 participants all doing their best to stay as still as possible on red and run for their lives on green. But don’t worry, even though the games will whittle down the competitors through each heat, it won’t be as finite as what those on the Netflix series faced.

In case you need a refresher, the original show followed a group of recruited players who were all at the end of their financial rope, hoping to win the game’s big jackpot to get their lives back on track. Unfortunately, none of them realized that the children’s games they would be playing are paired with a deadly twist as anyone who doesn’t win is immediately executed on site. And, while the non-bloody (hopefully) reality show may hold audiences over for now, it’s also good to note that the second season of Squid Game is set to begin filming over the summer.

What’s the Drama Behind Squid Game: The Challenge?

While they might not be bringing the same life-or-death stakes to the reality competition series, the production has not been without its fair share of upsetting press centered around working conditions. Even without guards off to the side, ready to annihilate any player who comes up short, members of the cast reported that not only were they competing in harsh environments but that medical personnel was called to the set on more than one occurrence.

Despite the numerous ‘red lights,’ Squid Game: The Challenge is pushing forward and, with today’s teaser which you can see below, we’re one step closer to the finish line when the show comes to Netflix in November.