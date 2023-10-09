What would you do for a massive prize of 4.56 million dollars? Netflix is keeping the Squid Game excitement alive by introducing its reality TV competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge. Largely based on the original show, the upcoming series features a whopping group of 456 challengers battling out for the ultimate prize. Contestants will be required to participate in high-risk games adapted from the show, fighting their way for bragging rights and a huge sum of cash. Although the series is far from deadly, the competition is just as heated as the dramatic events of Squid Game.

Here’s everything we know so far about Squid Game: The Challenge.

When Is 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Coming Out?

The all-new competition series makes its premiere on November 22, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

The first teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge was released by Netflix on September 22, 2023. The clip offers a glimpse of the real-life competition set adapted from the Squid Game series. Competitors appear to be lining up for the contests, donning the same green game-playing uniforms also seen in the original show. As competitors enter the massive room one by one, they encounter the massive cash prize that awaits them. With the biggest prize in reality game show history up for grabs, it’s literally quite anybody’s game. As one of the contestants remarks, “4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

What Is 'Squid Game: The Challenge' About?

Check out the official Netflix description for Squid Game: The Challenge:

“With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Riegg, comments on the upcoming series:

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Squid Game is a widely popular South Korean television series that revolves around a group of financially struggling individuals who are invited by mysterious men to participate in a mysterious competition known as “Squid Game”. The competition offers a chance to win a large sum of money, an amount so huge that it could help wipe out the contestants’ monetary problems. The catch? The competitions they partake in could cost them their life. Despite the games’ innocent, childlike appeal, they are modified to be extremely lethal, with deadly consequences for those who fail or lose.

As one of Netflix’s most-watched series, the show has garnered a massive global following. On June 12, 2022, it was announced that Squid Game had been officially renewed for Season 2.

The Controversy Behind 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

As Squid Game: The Challenge tries to be closely authentic to the real deal (minus the deaths, of course), the show has garnered some negative attention for its filming process. Contestants have left anonymous remarks in regard to the show’s inhumane conditions, which are just as life-threatening as the original series. For starters, contestants detailed having to stand in bitterly cold conditions and were not fed for long periods. These brutal conditions resulted in numerous contestants requiring immediate medical attention.

Furthermore, contestants also recounted having to wake up as early as 3.30 a.m., followed by a two-hour ride to the filming location. Contestants were strictly disallowed from communicating with one another. Shooting periods often went beyond schedule, resulting in fewer relaxation times and scrapping planned dinners for pizza deliveries and meager McDonald's meals.

Although Netflix has addressed these concerns, ensuring that there are no serious injuries involved, it goes to show the ugly side of reality TV shows, especially ones that deal with a massive cast.

What Games are Featured in 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

While complete details of Squid Game: The Challenge has yet to be announced, the teaser trailer alone shows two of the many challenges contestants will have to face.

One challenge is the infamous Red Light, Green Light, a.k.a. the very first game in Squid Game. The rules are simple. Contestants will need to walk towards the leader (that’s the scarily oversized doll) while their head is turned and chanting “red light, green light, one two three”. Once the leader says “three”, the doll will turn its head towards the group. At this point, contestants will need to freeze. It sounds very innocent, but any slight movement could end up in bloody consequences.

Another challenge is Hopscotch or Glass Bridge. It’s a beloved game kids are familiar with, no matter what country you are from. But this version of Hopscotch is slightly different. Instead of landing on the ground, you’ll fall to your impending death. Some squares on the hopscotch are made from tempered glass, strong enough to hold a contestant’s weight. But other squares are made from regular glass that easily breaks from any weight. The worst part is that the clock’s running, so contestants don’t have the luxury of time to weigh in (get it?) their options.

Who Is Making 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a 10-episode competition series co-produced by independent television production companies Studio Lambert and The Garden, with the formed helming the physical production of the show. Filming for the show was conducted in two studios based in the UK, at Cardington Studios in Bedford and on six giant sound stages based in Barking, London.

As for casting, Netflix held a worldwide audition seeking contestants from any part of the globe, provided that they can speak in English. Their final casting call was held in September 2022, eventually rounding up a whopping group of 456 players, which the series has claimed to be the largest cast in reality TV history. Filming for the series officially took place in January 2023.