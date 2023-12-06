The Big Picture Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for Season 2, with casting already underway.

The reality program has been a huge hit, ranking No.1 on Netflix's Top 10 English TV for two weeks straight.

Controversies surround Squid Game: The Challenge, with contestants claiming inhumane conditions during production. Despite criticism, Netflix is excited to continue the franchise.

Tonight, the first-ever winner of Squid Game: The Challenge will be crowned, and it looks like they won’t be the only one for long. Netflix has announced that they’ve renewed the reality program for Season 2, with casting currently underway.

In 2021, the Korean drama Squid Game took Netflix and the world by storm. The series saw people playing children’s games with deadly twists for a life-changing amount of money. With Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix has given players the chance to do the same, and thankfully, with no recorded deaths. 456 contestants have competed in games like "rRd light, green light," "Marbles," "Battleship," and more. Now, as the finale approaches, three are left to compete for the largest prize in reality TV history, $4.56 million.

Squid Game: The Challenge has also taken the world by storm. Netflix reports that the series has ranked No.1 in Netflix’s Top 10 English TV for two weeks in a row, with no sign of stopping or slowing down with the final episode. The streamer also reports that it has been in the Top 10 in ninety-three countries. As such, it's no surprise, Netflix is going all in on the franchise with a second season of the flagship show, live fan experiences, video games, and more.

'Squid Game: The Challenge' Has Faced Significant Controversy

Image via Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge has been faced with controversies since the very beginning, so some might not be excited to see it return. During production, many contestants claim they were reportedly subject to “inhumane” conditions with some even threatening to sue Netflix. On top of that, some fans see Squid Game: The Challenge as a slap in the face of the original vision of Squid Game. The original series was a critique of capitalism and how the rich exploit the poor for their own benefit. With this reality series, it can be argued that Netflix is doing exactly that.

Regardless, Netflix is ready to keep the hits coming. Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, had this to say about the renewal:

"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix. We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

Watch the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge on December 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (December 7, 2am GMT) only on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children's games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize. Release Date November 22, 2023 Genres Reality-TV, Game Show

