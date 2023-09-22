The Big Picture Squid Game: The Challenge offers intense competition and a chance to win a record-breaking $4.56 million prize.

The trailer showcases familiar elements from the original series, including iconic costumes and game settings.

Despite controversies during filming, audiences eagerly anticipate the release of Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix on November 22.

Do you have what it takes to survive the most high-risk, high-reward competition series out there? A handful of participants are pushing their skills to the limits in the official trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge where they’ll battle for not only bragging rights but also to nab the lump sum prize of 4.56 million dollars. The premiere trailer promises plenty of heated competition and nods to the original series as 456 challengers enter the playing field with only one coming out victorious.

From the guards’ iconic red outfits with black and white masks to the control station, every bit of Squid Game: The Challenge has been planned and designed to transport audiences and players into the world of Netflix’s hit series. The beginning of the trailer sees the competitors (dressed in their green game-playing uniforms) file through a familiar set while one of the guards reveals that the hefty prize is the biggest one in reality game show history. As they enter the main room and feast their eyes upon the pile of cash that awaits them, the participants’ minds are blown as they realize that it could all be theirs. Featuring a look at the memorable and haunting red-light-green-light field to new games like battleship, the teaser gives viewers an all-encompassing peek at what will face the players during each round.

Just in case you were living under a rock for the tail end of 2021, Squid Game is a Korean series that took Netflix by storm. Quickly gaining momentum for its well-developed characters and storyline, as well as its brutal scenes that featured competitors fighting to the death, the streamer hit a goldmine with the title as it quickly rose to the platform’s most-watched series. Nabbing accolades from ceremonies including the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was a no-brainer for Netflix to fire up a second season. While it’s still in the works, with a lot of details still to be revealed, we do know that leading man, Lee Jung-jae will return to reprise his role of Seong Gi-hu.

The Drama Behind 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

While those entering the world of Squid Game: The Challenge won’t face the life-or-death circumstances that the unlucky characters did in the dramatized series (although the mental exhaustion will still be there), there was still plenty of negative press coming out during the show’s filming. Some contestants accused the production of being rigged, with the creative team picking favorites and ensuring that they’d make it through each round even if they came up short. On the more life-threatening side of things, reports surfaced revealing that a handful of players were in need of medical attention following a challenge that saw them pushed to the limits in a frigid temperature-based situation.

Even with (or perhaps in addition to) its negative press, audiences still can’t wait to sink their teeth into Squid Game: The Challenge. Check out the first teaser below and catch the one-of-a-kind reality competition series when it lands on Netflix on November 22.