Netflix phenomenon Squid Game is heading to the big screen for two nights in Los Angeles and New York, Variety reports.

The Korean Netflix show has garnered several nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, for Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Player 456; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, for Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, the North Korean Player 067; and an overall award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Series among others. In addition, Squid Game won three Golden Globe Awards, including best TV drama. The show also nabbed three Critics Choice Awards nominations and a Gotham Award win for breakthrough series.

The screenings will take place over multiple Saturdays starting February 12th and then again on February 19th. The Netflix-owned Bay Theater in Los Angeles and Paris Theater in New York will accommodate the showings. February 12th will feature episodes one through four, while the 19th will feature episodes five through nine. Both days will have an hour-long intermission with a noon start time. As a bonus, the show’s stars have recorded a new introduction for the screenings. The showings will be open to the public for general admission and free to Guild members.

Related: 'All of Us Are Dead' Becomes Second Korean Program to Hit #1 at Netflix, Following 'Squid Game's Success

Squid Game is by a long shot Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show, based on the streamer’s calculation that subscribers worldwide streamed 1.65 billion hours of the show in the first 28 days of its release on the platform. Netflix paid $21.4 million for the first season of “Squid Game” and has estimated the series will deliver $891 million.

In Season 1, 456 down-on-their-luck contestants are invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games with deadly consequences. The show gradually blurs the lines between the players, the soldiers, the VIPs, and the mysterious Front Man. At first, they appear to be two groups: the sheep and the shepherds; the puppets and the puppet masters; the haves and the have-nots. But when Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) infiltrates the island where the games are held and disguises himself as a soldier, he finds them living in conditions almost as rigidly-controlled as those of the players. Season one ends with Gi-hun promising to take the game down and unmask the people running the game.

Squid Game’s creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that the series will return for a second season. Hwang also said that lead actor Lee Jung-Jae will return as Squid Game’s main character.

'Squid Game' Episodes, Ranked from Worst to Best How do the episodes of Netflix's most intriguing new show stack up against each other?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email