Netflix's latest reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge, has captivated audiences with its promise of the largest reality TV prize ever: a staggering $4.56 million. While the show removes the lethal outcome of its predecessor, the South Korean drama from 2021, instead of being executed like in the fictional series, contestants wear exploding ink packs that go off when they are eliminated.

Squid Game: The Challenge remains an enthralling experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering how they would navigate the challenges of avoiding elimination. So what does it take to win this game? While luck certainly plays a big factor in winning another day in the game, there are a few things players can do to avoid elimination. Here are some strategies and a list of things to avoid while competing in the challenge.

Avoiding the Limelight Can Avoid Elimination While Competing in 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

In the pursuit of victory, players must learn from the mistakes of their predecessors. From the very first episode, it becomes evident that drawing attention to oneself is a dangerous move. Those who sought the limelight and formed cliques early on found themselves ousted as other contestants perceived them as threats. No one wants to feel like other contestants have a strong clique that can endanger them. Some players were also too vocal and dominant, which made them an immediate target for elimination. When entering such a game, it's better to keep a low profile in order not to be perceived as a threat. Squid Game is not just a challenge where the first ones to cross the finish line get another day or where luck plays a role. It's a social game where establishing good connections and being amiable can be as beneficial as having a skill. The importance of engaging with fellow players, making friends, and showing genuine interest cannot be overstated.

Some participants openly admitted that they jeopardized fellow players' chances of survival simply because they hadn't taken the time to know or engage with them, or they simply disliked them. Thus, the second golden rule for players is to invest time in conversations, foster friendliness, and express genuine interest in others. It's a common tendency for individuals to form exclusive circles or alliances, believing that these bonds will shield them from elimination. However, it's crucial to remember that in this game, only one person can emerge as the victor. Getting too close to a select few and neglecting to communicate with others can make one a target. Therefore, the optimal strategy is to adopt a sociable approach, being friendly and cordial to everyone, and avoiding the pitfalls of exclusive alliances.

Learning to Compromise In the Game Is the Biggest Challenge

In one of the initial challenges in episode 2, titled "The Man With the Umbrella," contestants faced the task of selecting from four shapes: Circle, Star, Triangle, and Umbrella. Viewers familiar with the series understand that the Umbrella presented the most formidable challenge in cutting out the honeycomb cookie. The objective was for a group of four contestants to unanimously agree on a shape. However, during each round, when four contestants entered the room with a few minutes to decide, an impasse ensued. None were willing to compromise and opted for the challenging Umbrella shape. Consequently, all four participants faced elimination. This scenario repeated itself, resulting in the elimination of eight contestants. While it's true that a majority of those with the Umbrella were eliminated compared to other shapes, the crucial lesson in playing such a game is the necessity of flexibility and avoiding undue assertiveness. This stubbornness, as witnessed in episode six during the marble game, also led to the elimination of two additional players: Dylan and Aurora.

Their inability to compromise on a game plan left them with insufficient time to secure victory. The importance of choosing battles wisely and understanding that flexibility can be the key to survival, which is evident in these scenarios. Squid Game: The Challenge is not just about physical prowess; it's about strategic thinking, adaptability, and effective communication. Some contestants became overly concerned about their perceived image, fearing the portrayal of dishonesty. However, they overlooked a fundamental aspect of the game - lying is an inherent part of it. Similar to a poker game, players shouldn't reveal their cards to opponents, and sharing information or secrets can often make one vulnerable. Adopting the mindset that all other players are lying is crucial, recognizing that deception is integral to the game.

Lying to Your Friends is Part of The Game

Mai, player 287, exemplified this rule when faced with the decision of secretly gifting a box and nominating someone for elimination. Understanding that other contestants wouldn't suspect her if she gave the box to a close friend, she made that choice. With fewer than 10 contestants remaining, Mai calculated that her actions would go unnoticed. In episode nine, she astutely remarked, "This game is all about self-preservation. I have to do what I have to do to survive." When she was asked later by other players who she had eliminated, she tactfully lied and named another player she wasn't close to. She knew that the truth would probably make her look untrustworthy in the eyes of the remaining contestants who were playing too emotionally.

Her strategic approach paid off, securing her place as one of the top three players. Mai didn't dwell on concerns about hurting others' feelings or being perceived as a backstabber. She comprehended the game's essence. To progress you must make calculated betrayals, even against close allies, which is key to one's success. Unfortunately, many contestants fail to grasp this concept. Squid Game: The Challenge is not a reflection of one's real-life character or personality; it's solely a strategic pursuit of winning a grand prize that can potentially enhance one's life. In this game, success hinges on strategic thinking, not on aligning actions with personal values or ethics.

As contestants navigate the challenges of the game, they need to recognize that success goes beyond the ability to finish a task successfully. The social dynamics of the game, the means to adapt, and the art of compromise are equally vital. The capacity to separate yourself emotionally from players is key. However well you have come to know and like, being able to eliminate them, is crucial. By learning from the mistakes of those who came before, players can increase their chances of not just surviving but emerging as the ultimate winner in this high-stakes reality competition.

