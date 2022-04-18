Marvel has launched an all-new scripted podcast series called Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show. The first episode of the six-part SiriusXM series debuted today and is now available across all podcast platforms. This new series will act as a continuation of the comic book series The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl by Ryan North.

The reveal of the new show comes from Variety, and the series will see the titular hero, in the aftermath of being outed as a superhero, starting her own radio show to provide superhero advice to listeners and callers. Milana Vayntrub will be reprising her role as Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, from her appearance in the Marvel Rising series. North is writing this new story and will pick up right where the four-year run of his series, that lasted from 2015 to 2019, left off. North spoke to Variety about the new show and the process of writing the new story as both a follow-up and being accessible to people that are new to the character:

From the very first pitch for ‘Squirrel Girl,’ the first issue, I wanted the comics to be accessible so that if you don’t have 50 years of Marvel knowledge, you can still enjoy it, hit the ground running, and not feel like you’re left out, and that ended up being a real big part of the book. We’d have these cards that explained the villain’s powers, so every reader can be like, ‘I don’t know who this villain is, but here’s this panel saying his origin, his powers, his weaknesses.’ And it was such an efficient way of getting the storytelling across. So for this podcast, I wanted the same thing, where if you had been reading the book for five years, this picks up right where it left off. But if you have not, you’re not going to show up and feel like you’ve missed something or you’re lost or you’re just clueless as to what’s happening — with the other added wrinkle that I know a lot of people’s experience with Marvel has been through the movies. So the three tiers are like, continue the comic, make it accessible to new readers, and also people who have only ever seen the movies, let’s try to make it click with them as much as possible, too. The main idea was, let’s not contradict them if we don’t have to. So Tony Stark is alive, we changed that because I love Tony Stark and I’m not killing him off in the podcast. But everything else is made to make it easy and familiar and accessible.”

In addition to the debuting podcast, North wrote an all-new one-shot Squirrel Girl vertical comic tie-in, which serves as a prequel to the podcast and also launches today on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comic subscription service.

Image via Marvel Comics

Along with North writing the show, Giovanna Sardelli acts as director with Radio Point producing. In addition to Vayntrub, the cast of the series includes Crystal Lucas Perry as Nancy Whitehead, Leo Sheng as Koi Boi, Davied Morales as Chipmunk Hunk, Erica Schroeder as Tippy T. Squirrel, Tina Benko as Rachel Oskar, and Peter Hermann as Brain Drain. Vayntrub also provided a statement to Variety with the new release, discussing how Doreen's faith in the good that is in all people facilitates her optimism:

Doreen has an optimism that’s not based in naiveté. Her optimism is grounded in fairness and trust and justice. I think she — like me and in a way, she’s more of who I want to be like — really believes there is good in all people and that justice is not punishment, but justice is restorative and it’s about people taking accountability and it’s becoming better versions of themselves. People do harm because they are lacking in resources or in love in some way. And she is hilarious because of her honesty and her bluntness and her ability to see the best in people. It’s more of who I want to be like, and I feel like, after a few hours of playing her, I like channel her and then can bring that into my life.

The first episode of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show is now available on all podcast platforms, with early access to next week's second episode being available via the SiriusXM App, or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Check out a trailer and synopsis for the new series below:

Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom — but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. The new series follows Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a super hero — The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth; Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest super hero advice. And when the going get rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi and Brain Drain. However, with a call-in show comes caller anonymity and not all the folks on the line want help – some want to crime – and crime hard! When a suspicious caller wreaks havoc on New York City, Squirrel Girl and her friends will have to put their heroics to the test and prove that once and for all Doreen Green is the unbeatable Squirrel Girl.

