The history of Squirrel Girl's absence from the live-action MCU is tumultuous and ultimately disappointing — and we've gotten so close! The Unbeatable rodent-based hero has obtained some popularity in mainstream comics for her old-fashioned optimism, unorthodox approach to crime fighting, and fourth-wall-skimming tone. Yet as of this writing, Squirrel Girl has neither a television nor a feature film debut in the MCU, even as her fanbase demands it.

Whether you’re scratching your head trying to understand why anyone could love a Squirrel based hero or you’re a die-hard fan who debates the merits of Tip-Toe vs. Monkey Joe, you’ll discover a lot from this dive into the disappointing history of Squirrel Girl and attempt to explain why she’s never gotten her chance to shine.

Who Is Squirrel Girl?

Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, was created in 1991 by comic writer Will Murray and famous artist/writer Steve Ditko in the Marvel Super-Heroes series. Her first appearance shows the 14-year-old greenhorn singlehandedly defeating Doctor Doom as a way to prove her viability as a sidekick to Iron Man. Since then, her powers have been fleshed out over the years to include an inherent ability to speak squirrelese, knuckle spikes, metal chomping teeth, and squirrel-like strength, speed, agility, and jumping ability, in addition to her fluffy tail. For over 20 years afterward, the character would bounce around team-up comics and one-off appearances, often inexplicably defeating immensely powerful enemies. This remains unexplained and mostly was an inside joke about how inconsistent comic superhero writing can be.

But the main reason fans have demanded her adaptation on the big screen comes from her comic series run from 2015 to 2019. The series, titled The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl after the protagonist’s penchant for taking on foes that seemingly outclass her, initially had a heaping scoop of meta jokes atop its whimsical humor, letting the character wink at her oddball history without going full Deadpool. Following Doreen Green and her furry animal sidekick Tippy-Toe as the former navigates college life, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl utilized classic Marvel villains such as Thanos, Kraven the Hunter, and Galactus to showcase a hero that used her peace-focused wit and empathetic voice to defeat enemies as often as her fists and powers. As her series got more popular, the writers let go of the more meta elements of Squirrel Girl, using them only as a light sprinkle and thus preserving her sense of fun while taking her character seriously. This comic series’ depiction of the character would become the basis for fan demands that she enter the MCU.

Squirrel Girl Almost Got Her Due in a New Warriors TV Show

For a moment, this demand seemed like it would be satisfied. After months of rumors, including assumptions that the chipper Anna Kendrick might take on the mantle, Marvel finally announced a casting. In 2017, Marvel created a pilot for Freeform featuring the character played by Milana Vayntrub. The fully produced yet unaired episode was for a half-hour comedy show called The New Warriors, utilizing the titular team from Marvel Comics alongside our fuzzy-tailed friend. Everyone involved with the show made it as clear as possible that the character would be heavily based on her solo comic book run rather than the previously unstable history of the character. The pilot featured Squirrel Girl leading a popular group from Marvel Comics known as The New Warriors, with the potential for any one character to spin off into their own series.

The pilot tested very well in screenings but, unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts and lack of interest, Freeform bumped it off their schedule and canceled their 10-episode order. For the next year and a half, Marvel and the show’s creative team shopped around to other Disney-owned networks including Disney+ and Hulu, only to find a complete lack of interest. The show was officially considered dead by late 2019.

The only lasting legacy from the show’s cancellation was Vayntrub. Showrunner Kevin Beigel has released a single image of Vayntrub suited up on-set, but otherwise, the actress has only had her performances in the role aired in voice appearances. The made-for-Disney-XD television movie Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors featured the actress returning to the tights and tail in a vocal performance. She would go on to voice that character in similar projects and animated shorts, but perhaps the biggest way in which she has become inherently tied to our Unbeatable friend was in 2022’s Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Released as a narrative podcast, miniseries follows Doreen as superhero antics interfere with her work on a college radio advice show. This canonically continued The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl comic run, with Vayntrub voicing the titular character.

Squirrel Girl Is the Natural Next Choice for a Marvel TV Show

Since then, there have been no new developments for the show or any Squirrel Girl project in the MCU. In fact, The New Warriors' unaired pilot included superhero Mr. Immortal played by Derek Theler, while the Disney+ show She-Hulk has its own version of the character portrayed by David Pasquesi, killing any possibility the pilot as filmed could still be considered part of the MCU canon. Like The Inhumans and many other superhero projects before it, The New Warriors is destined to remain a part of Marvel Studios' history that it would rather forget. It seems that the only explanation for this beloved character not reaching the MCU is an unsatisfying but nevertheless true one; she simply had bad luck.

But as always, there is hope for a Squirrel Girl series among fans. With Disney+ creating shows for heroes that have only gained popularity in recent years, such as Ironheart and Ms. Marvel, fans have revitalized interest in the character. Her comic version’s upbeat Steven Universe-like personality and cartoonish artwork could suit an animated show very well, a la Marvel’s What If?, but in order to have the character really shine she must be placed firmly within the canon of MCU live-action so that her jokes about the universe’s writing can properly land. Additionally, Squirrel Girl’s light, meta-like touch suits the snarky self-deprecating humor of the MCU well, and as illustrated by the offbeat humor of She-Hulk and the upcoming introduction of another meta character to the universe coming through Deadpool 3, it's clear Kevin Feige is ready to throw in some fourth wall breaking curveballs. At this point for Squirrel Girl, it’s just a matter of when and how; they don’t call her unbeatable for nothing.