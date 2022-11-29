Everyone knows who Robert Downey Jr. is. Though present-day audiences best recognize him for his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has had a lengthy acting career, from performing with the Brat Pack in Weird Science during his teenage years to portraying Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin (and earning an award for it). But what many people these days may not realize is that his father was just as talented and brilliant as him. Introducing Sr., a documentary that gives us an intimate look at Downey Jr.'s relationship with his father, the late Robert Downey Sr.

Directed by Chris Smith, the same person behind projects like American Movie and Fyre, Sr. explores Downey Sr.’s career in the underground film scene, and how much of an influence he was on his son. Handling the film’s production is none other than Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey. Sr. also features appearances from Paul Thomas Anderson, Alan Arkin, Mezi Atwood, Sean Hayes, Norman Lear, and Lawrence Wolf. Here’s where you can catch the documentary film.

Who Was Robert Downey Sr.?

Robert Downey Sr. was an American filmmaker who gained prominence thanks to his work on Putney Swope, an underground satire following the cutthroat advertising world of New York's Madison Avenue, racial portrayal in Hollywood, and corporate corruption. In the 1960s, Downey Sr.’s work was characterized by its take-no-prisoners mentality and was mostly produced with minimal costs, making his works a counterculture staple. Downey Sr. often included his family in his creative endeavors. His first wife, Elsie Ann Ford, was featured in four of his movies, which include Moment to Moment and Greaser’s Palace. His children Allyson Downey, and of course, Robert Downey Jr. had their first taste of movie acting in Pound - Downey Jr. was only five back then. Downey Jr. would then continue to act in his father’s movies, totaling up to eight films. On July 7, 2021, Downey Sr. passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He died in his sleep at his Manhattan home, only thirteen days after celebrating his 85th birthday.

Is Sr. Streaming Online?

Yes! Sr. will be available for online streaming on Netflix starting December 2, 2022.

Can You Stream Sr. Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. If you’re not subscribed to Netflix yet, now’s your chance! Choose any one of their available four plans: Basic with ads ($6.99/month), Basic ($9.99/month), Premium ($19.99/month). Each Netflix plan differs based on the number of supported devices you can watch from, the entertainment choices you get to access, the varying HD quality, running ads, and downloading abilities. Be sure to subscribe to a plan that best suits your viewing needs!

Is Sr. in Movie Theaters?

Sr. premiered in selected theaters on November 18, 2022. Previously, the documentary made its debut at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival in September. Use the following link to look for showtimes while the movie is still in theaters:

FandangoRelated:Robert Downey Jr. to Get His Hands Dirty Restoring Classic Cars for Discovery+ Series

So What Is Sr. About?

Here is the official synopsis for Sr.:

From documentarian Chris Smith (American Movie) comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. “Sr.” widens the lens from Downey’s art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over the course of three years, the film truly honors Senior’s nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project. Smith’s portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that’s as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.

