If you know the very basics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s highly likely that you know superstar Robert Downey Jr. played a pivotal role in bringing that whole thing to life. What people often forget is that Iron Man was the culmination of a comeback in Downey Jr.’s career, which had its origins with the work of his family – especially his father's, Robert Downey Sr. Titled simply Sr., a Netflix documentary will chronicle the life and relationship of both the stars over the course of three years.

In the heartfelt trailer released today, it is revealed that even though Downey Sr. had episodes of uncomfortable pain (he died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease), he did his best to keep his laid-back sense of humor most of the time. The documentary is led by Downey Jr., who decided that the legacy of his family of filmmakers deserved to be documented, celebrated, and shown to the world.

The Stars Dissect the Best and Worst Parts of Their Relationship

In addition, the trailer reveals that Downey Sr. had an active participation in the making of the film, going as far as giving notes, asking for additional takes, and even weighing in on the title. The trailer also shows that the project will provide some blunt interviews with the Roberts, and they won’t shy away from Downey Jr.’s infamous substance abuse problem, which could have ended his film career.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Becomes a Podcaster With New Series ‘The Sunshine Place’

Sr. is directed by five-time Emmy nominee Chris Smith, who has a knack for finding incredible stories to tell. In the last few years alone, Smith either directed, produced, or did both with titles like Tiger King, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, and Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. In an official statement, Smith revealed why he chose a funny and irreverent approach to an otherwise sad story of Downey Sr.'s final living years:

“Knowing what I know now, it’s really the only way you could attempt to make something on the two Downeys. Larger than life, but open and human as ever, it was such a pleasure and life-affirming experience to capture some glimpses of the highs, lows and everything in between.”

Netflix premieres Sr. on December 2. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: