NBC’s fall lineup is already off to a terrific start with the return of favorites like Night Court, The Irrational, and Chicago Fire, bringing the heat alongside newcomers including Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical. In anticipation of the latter’s fourth episode airing on Tuesday, November 26, the folks behind the hospital-centered mockumentary are inviting audiences to get to know the cast a little bit better through a little game of “most likely to.” In an exclusive Collider sneak peek, you can join the familiar faces of Kahyun Kim, Allison Tolman, and more as they honor one another with different superlatives.

From the jump, it’s obvious that the cast of St. Denis Medical has just as hard of a time keeping their laughter at bay as those of us watching from home do. The crew really knows one another, with most in agreement about the answers to questions ranging from “most likely to arrive late to the set or an event” to “most likely to break during a scene.” Plus, you’ll find out which cast member showed up to a table read decked out in a tux and hear some on-the-spot jokes by the one, the only David Alan Grier, who just can’t help but entertain his co-workers.

Already off to a solid start, St. Denis Medical is easily holding its own against the primetime competitors on Tuesday nights. If you loved shows like The Office, Scrubs, and Parks and Recreation, you should do yourself a favor and check out the newest mockumentary on the block, which follows the lives of a group of medical professionals working at the titular hospital in Oregon. Each of the staff members is just trying to survive — introducing viewers to a wide array of medical personnel from those who are just entering the workforce and are eager to make a difference in someone’s life to the more jaded and ready for retirement. On top of the oftentimes eccentric patients who come in and out of the hospital’s doors, the doctors, nurses, and other members of the St. Denis Medical payroll are also forced to deal with the decline in funding that keeps the hospital struggling to push forward.

The Faces of ‘St. Denis Medical’

Blending a hodge-podge of well-known stars with up-and-coming talent, St. Denis Medical features a leading cast that includes Kim, Tolman, Grier, Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Josh Lawson (House of Lies), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty) and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore). The series hails from Superstore and American Auto creator, Justin Spitzer, who co-created the medical mockumentary alongside Eric Ledgin.

You can check out the St. Denis Medical “most likely to” video above and get caught up on all available episodes now streaming on Peacock.

