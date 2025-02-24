Some famous internet guy is coming to St. Denis Medical this week, and the staff couldn't be less excited. Morgan Jay guest stars in Season 1, Episode 13, "Some Famous Internet Guy," this week's episode of NBC's new hit workplace comedy. It will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream on Peacock the following day.

Collider is delighted to bring you an exclusive sneak peek before the episode arrives. In the clip, ambitious hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McClendon-Covey, The Goldbergs) has the titular hospital all decked out for its VIP guest, including a low-rent "green room" stocked with room-temperature bottled water and two different kinds of Nutri-Grain bars. Not only will the hospital host comedian/musician/internet personality Jay, who is putting on a free concert for the hospital's pediatric patients, but a reporter from The Oregonian will also be there.

Joyce hopes that unlike the last time, they graced the pages of the Paper of Record — a page-nineteen story about their involvement with "another twin mix-up" — they'll be on the front page. Unfortunately for her, her staff members are more interested in the "salmon ban" featured on the front page she holds up as an example, than in anything else she's saying. Will Morgan Jay's free concert put St. Denis on the map? Or will this all end in disaster? You'll have to tune in on Tuesday night to find out.

What Is 'St. Denis Medical' About?

St. Denis Medical follows the day-to-day routine of an underfunded and underappreciated Oregon hospital through the eyes of a variety of characters. They include newly promoted supervising nurse Alex (Alison Tolman, Fargo), who struggles to balance her family life with her demanding job; Ron (David Alan Grier, They Cloned Tyrone), a cynical doctor; Bruce (Josh Lawson, Mortal Kombat), a cocky, self-deluded surgeon; Serena (Kahyun Kim, Cocaine Bear), a fun-loving nurse; Val (Kaliko Kauahi, Superstore), a surly nurse administrator; and new arrival Matt (Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty), a nurse who's recently left his insular, fundamentalist hometown. Episodes frequently revolve around Joyce's attempts to promote or improve the hospital, which invariably end up backfiring.

St. Denis Medical was created by Superstore veterans Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. A ratings success for NBC, it was renewed for a second season last month. "Some Famous Internet Guy," the 13th episode of St. Denis Medical's first season, will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, and will stream on Peacock the following day. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new sneak peek above.