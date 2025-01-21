Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) will find herself out of the office gossip loop in tonight's all-new episode of St. Denis Medical. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the eighth episode of the medical sitcom's first season, "Gimme the Scuttlebutt," which will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, then stream on Peacock starting tomorrow. As the sneak peek begins, hospital manager Joyce calls a meeting to inform her charges that two staff members have been hooking up on the premises. However, her warning to avoid conjugal activity in the hospital is quickly derailed by a barrage of gossip about who the perpetrators could be.

Joyce is offended by this — not because she's been interrupted, but because she realizes that her administrative position means she's no longer tapped into the office gossip pipeline. Earlier episodes have established that Joyce was an oncology doctor before taking her current job, and now laments that people won't confide in her anymore, even though she's a "very regular, very cool person." Can Joyce get back in the gossip game? You'll have to tune in tonight to find out.

What Is 'St. Denis Medical' About?

Created by the Superstore duo of Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, St. Denis Medical is a documentary-style sitcom about the titular St. Denis Medical Center, a busy but underfunded hospital in small-town Oregon. The series follows the day-to-day work routines of a number of staff members. In addition to the ambitious Joyce, who wants to make St. Denis a destination medical facility. The main characters include harried, newly-minted supervising nurse Alex (Alison Tolman, Fargo), world-weary emergency room doctor Ron (David Alan Grier, In Living Color), egostistical surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson, Mortal Kombat), confident party-girl nurse Serena (Kahyun Kim, Cocaine Bear), surly veteran nurse administrator Val (Kaliko Kauahi, Superstore), and newcomer Matt (Mekki Leeper, The Sex Lives of College Girls), a nurse who's recently left his deeply religious hometown.

The series has been a ratings success for NBC; it has now been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in the fall. It's faring well with critics, too: in her review, Collider's Kelcie Mattson praised the series for "hit[ting] the ground running with self-aware assurance and a satisfyingly snappy pace."

"Gimme the Scuttlebutt," the eighth episode of St. Denis Medical's first season, will air tonight, January 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and will stream on Peacock starting tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive sneak peek from "Gimme the Scuttlebutt" above.

8 10 St. Denis Medical At Oregon’s underfunded St. Denis Medical Center, an eclectic team of doctors and nurses tackles chaotic medical challenges with limited resources while striving to keep their sanity intact. Led by the quirky administrator Joyce and a jaded ER doctor Ron, the staff faces both high-stakes patient cases and hilarious workplace antics, bringing a blend of compassion and humor to the mockumentary format reminiscent of The Office and Superstore. Release Date November 12, 2024 Cast Wendy McLendon-Covey , David Alan Grier Josh Lawson , Mekki Leeper , Kahyun Kim , Jeff Marlow , Allison Tolman , Kaliko Kauahi Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Character(s) Joyce , Ron , Bruce , Matt , Serena , Dr. Andrews , Alex , Val Expand

