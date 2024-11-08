St. Denis Medical is the latest mockumentary-style sitcom to come from NBC, and it looks just as hysterical as those that came before it. The series is set to premiere on November 12, offering an amusing glimpse into the daily lives of the dedicated yet overworked staff at an underfunded hospital in Oregon, which has been brought to the screen by the talented creative team behind the critically acclaimed Superstore. To mark the debut of the new series, Collider is thrilled to be partnering with NBC to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the series.

Wendi McLendon-Covey stars as Joyce, the hospital’s executive director, and a former oncology surgeon, now managing the chaotic facility. David Alan Grier plays Ron, a grumpy Emergency Department doctor and divorcée, while Allison Tolman takes on the role of Alex, the capable supervising nurse in the ER. Josh Lawson joins as Bruce, a cocky trauma surgeon who spends most of his time in the Emergency Department. New to the team is Matt, a Registered Nurse played by Mekki Leeper, alongside Kahyun Kim as Serena, a travel nurse with a wild streak, and Kaliko Kauahi as Val, the no-nonsense nurse administrator and a veteran of St. Denis. The series is co-created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, with Ledgin also serving as showrunner. Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu join as executive producers.

What Can We Expect from 'St. Denis Medical'?

In our exclusive sneak peek, we get a glimpse of Bruce as he demonstrates his, shall we say, unique working style. Prepping for surgery and introducing the audience and the camera to the patient on the table, Bruce then gets his warm-up going by playing the iconic Beastie Boys hit, "Intergalactic," while the staff bemoans the fact that, during his dancing routine, they could fit in another three surgeries a week. The scene, which is the cold open of Episode 2, offers a glimpse at the chaotic and eccentric group of characters we'll be getting to know over the duration of the first season.

St. Denis Medical will debut on NBC on Tuesday, November 12, in a two-episode premiere at 8 PM. The series will also be available to catch up on from the following day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and be sure to check out our exclusive first look at the second episode of the series in the video player above.

8 10 St. Denis Medical At Oregon’s underfunded St. Denis Medical Center, an eclectic team of doctors and nurses tackles chaotic medical challenges with limited resources while striving to keep their sanity intact. Led by the quirky administrator Joyce and a jaded ER doctor Ron, the staff faces both high-stakes patient cases and hilarious workplace antics, bringing a blend of compassion and humor to the mockumentary format reminiscent of The Office and Superstore. Release Date November 12, 2024 Cast Wendy McLendon-Covey , David Alan Grier Josh Lawson , Mekki Leeper , Kahyun Kim , Jeff Marlow , Allison Tolman , Kaliko Kauahi Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Character(s) Joyce , Ron , Bruce , Matt , Serena , Dr. Andrews , Alex , Val Expand

