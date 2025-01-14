We Finally Know the Fate of NBC’s New Medical Comedy
St. Denis Medical
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
NBC's newest medical comedy, St. Denis Medical, starring David Alan Grier and Wendi McLendon-Covey, has been renewed for a second season.
