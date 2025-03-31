Matt (Mekki Leeper) is the newest staff member of St. Denis Medical, the setting of NBC's new hit workplace sitcom. A former resident of an isolated religious community, he's had trouble fitting in to the bustling hospital. In a Collider-exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, the good news is that Matt has a new mentor to help him improve; the bad news is that his new mentor is conceited surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson).

In our exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, "Anything to Push Zaluva," Matt laments how he's constantly cracking under the pressure of the hospital's high-stress environment, resulting in him acquiring an unprintable nickname from the rest of the staff. The egotistical Bruce thinks this is a plea for his services as a mentor. However, he's reluctant to do it because he thinks that when Matt inevitably fails, it'll look bad for him. But if he could do the impossible, he'd look even better, which persuades him to do it. Bruce then celebrates by having Matt buy his lunch for him. Will this new partnership end in disaster? Probably, but you'll have to find out yourself when "Anything to Push Zaluva" airs on Tuesday, April 1, at 8 p.m. on NBC; it also streams the next day on Peacock.

What Is 'St. Denis Medical' About?

Debuting late last year, St. Denis Medical follows the quirky staff of an underfunded Oregon hospital. That staff includes Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey, The Goldbergs), the hospital's ambitious and chaotic executive director; Alex (Alison Tolman, Fargo), a workaholic nurse trying to balance her family life; Ron (David Alan Grier, In Living Color), a cantankerous doctor; Serena (Kahyun Kim, Cocaine Bear), a fun-loving nurse; Val (Kaliko Kauahi, Superstore), a surly nurse administrator; Bruce (Lawson, Mortal Kombat), a skilled surgeon whose talents almost match his ego; and Matt (Leeper, The Sex Lives of College Girls), a hapless new nurse who's nursing a crush on Serena. The series was created by Superstore veterans Eric Legdin and Justin Spitzer.

St. Denis Medical is a hit with critics and currently holds a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One of those critics is Collider's Kelcie Mattson; in her review, she praises the series for "merging medical and mockumentary with charming flair." The network agrees: the series has already been renewed for a second season.

"Anything to Push Zaluva," the 16th episode of St. Denis Medical's first season, will air on Tuesday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET and will stream the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip below.