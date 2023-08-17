The Big Picture St. Elmo's Fire is the darker counterpart to The Breakfast Club, exploring the theme of friendships falling apart over time.

The characters in St. Elmo's Fire are selfish, cruel, and privileged, making it hard to relate to or root for them.

Unlike The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire delves into disturbing and uncomfortable scenarios without a clear message, making it a relic of the past.

No one dominated the 1980s quite like “The Brat Pack.” A generation of young stars that emerged from the John Hughes era of high school comedies, the various young actors and actresses associated with the Brat Pack starred in many of the most significant hit films of the era, including all-time classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Outsiders, Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Some Kind of Wonderful. Of all the films to emerge from this group, The Breakfast Club stands chief among them; it’s the rare teen comedy that’s funny, romantic, touching, and surprisingly modern in its themes. However, the same year of The Breakfast Club’s release saw the debut of a much darker film from the same group about reconnecting with friends: Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire. Compared to the optimism of The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire is a darker, more hostile examination of friendship that certainly hasn’t aged as well.

‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Is Similar To ‘The Breakfast Club’

The Breakfast Club opens by introducing a group of outsiders, each of whom represent different stereotypes, coming together for the first time to speak with each other face-to-face. It’s a movie about the similarities that everyone shares, and how friendship can emerge due to the shared sense of empathy. St. Elmo’s Fire is the exact opposite; it’s a film about lifelong friends that drift apart over the years, and only reconnect with each other out of desperation and fear. If The Breakfast Club makes the optimistic proposal that listening to one another can open up new opportunities, then St. Elmo’s Fire makes a darker assertion that not even the strongest of bonds can stand the test of time and the perils of adulthood.

St. Elmo’s Fire follows the law student Kirby Keager (Emilio Estevez), Washington Post writer Kevin Dolenz (Andrew McCarthy), the banker and “party girl” Jules Van Patten (Demi Moore), the architect student Leslie Hunter (Ally Sheedy), and the aspiring politician Alec Newberry (Judd Nelson), all of whom have recently graduated from Georgetown University and gather at their favorite hangout spot, St. Elmo’s Bar. They’re anxious to meet up with their longtime friends Billy Hicks (Rob Lowe), a former frat boy and saxophonist, and Wendy Beamish (Mare Winningham), a wealthy social worker. It’s essentially the last scene of The Breakfast Club; a group of young friends looking to the future with optimism. The only difference is that St. Elmo’s Fire isn’t too optimistic about what that future looks like.

This is evident from what happens immediately thereafter; it’s revealed that Billy has been in a car accident because of his drinking, further isolating him from his family. If the group isn’t particularly shocked that Billy has managed to get himself into trouble, they at least have the confidence that their education will save them. This immediately marks a stark difference between the two films. The “St. Elmo’s Gang” are a group of elitists who pride themselves on their self-security, whereas the group from The Breakfast Club are open to admitting that their lives aren’t perfect and that they’re scared about what will come next. It was easy to reflect on the characters from The Breakfast Club as people that everyone knew in high school, but no one would actually want to hang out with the characters from St. Elmo’s Fire.

‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Is the Darkest Brat Pack Movie

The Breakfast Club certainly hasn’t aged perfectly. There are a few jokes at the expense of underrepresented groups that aren’t appropriate, and the film skirts around the lines of consent in ways that could be deemed offensive today. However, St. Elmo’s Fire basically asks the audience to invest their time in a group of sociopaths. Alec, Leslie, Kevin, Jules, and Kirby all make decisions that are obviously selfish, cruel, and born out of privilege, and yet they’re supposed to be the heroes that we relate to! It’s particularly shocking in the case of Alec and Leslie, as Nelson and Sheedy retain none of the charisma that they had in The Breakfast Club the same year.

Of all the characters in the film, Billy is certainly the most disgusting, and Lowe can’t even be faulted for his performance because of how tone-deaf the screenplay is. Billy doesn’t take advantage of the career opportunities that Alec offers to him, as he gets fired from his job due to his alcoholism. It would be one thing for the film to seriously examine addiction issues, and how the effects of alcoholism can destroy the potential that may have lied in someone like Billy’s future. However, Billy shows no willingness to change, and acts out aggressively towards women; he violently lashes out at a man he spots talking to his wife Felicia (Jenny Wright), and tries to sexually assault Jules when she is trying to take him home safely. Lowe’s performance is the sort of disaster that it’s hard to look away from; his hair is bleached to an absurd degree, and it’s hard to take anything he says seriously.

While The Breakfast Club is one of the lighter and more comedic Brat Pack movies, even a more serious film like The Outsiders doesn’t delve into the disturbing imagery that is frequently featured in St. Elmo’s Fire. By the end of the film, Jules has tried to freeze to death, Billy has collapsed from drinking, Kirby has been unfaithful, and multiple couples have broken up. The darker elements in The Breakfast Club feel earned because the characters have opened up about what motivates them; St. Elmo’s Fire’s leads are all defined entirely by their worst characteristics. The film feels like it’s constantly trying to shock the viewer by presenting scenarios that are simply uncomfortable to contemplate, and doesn’t seem to have a real message outside its own pessimism.

It’s easy to understand why St. Elmo’s Fire has some nostalgic value for viewers; the soundtrack is terrific, Schumacher rarely fails to present an interesting shot visually, and there’s more than a few memorable lines. However, if The Breakfast Club is a film that deserves to be passed down between generations, St. Elmo’s Fire is a relic that can be buried in the past.