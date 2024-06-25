The Big Picture St. Elmo's Fire shifts away from high school themes to show the messy, relatable post-graduation struggles of the Brat Pack.

Critics panned the film due to its portrayal of yuppie culture, despite it being a box-office success.

The movie, a messy epilogue to The Breakfast Club of sorts, humanizes the Brat Pack and highlights their versatility beyond high school roles.

When you think of 80s cinema, you think of The Brat Pack. The group consisted of some of the most recognizable movie stars of the decade, including Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Judd Nelson. Watching the movies of the Brat Pack is a rite of passage when you become a teenager; from The Breakfast Club to Pretty in Pink, they are seen as quintessential viewing when coming of age. However, St Elmo's Fire doesn't quite fit the mold of these titles. It moves away from high school and focuses on the Brat Pack post-graduation in a much more unfiltered portrayal of reality. With so much star power in its cast, it may come as a surprise that critics ravaged St. Elmo's Fire, mainly due to the anti-yuppie sentiment of the time. With the new documentary Brats, created by Brat Pack member, Andrew McCarthy, aiming to set the record straight and show the group in a different light, St Elmo's Fire retrospectively deserves its flowers for allowing the Brat Pack to move beyond the confines of high school. It may not reach the heights of The Breakfast Club, its spiritual companion film, but it deserves respect for proving that the Brat Pack were more than just geeks, burnouts, and prom queens.

'St Elmo's Fire' Is Different to Any Other Brat Pack Movie

The Brat Pack represented '80s high-school culture, but St Elmo's Fire marks a shift away from themes of adolescence. Directed by Joel Schumacher, the movie focuses on a group of seven friends fresh out of college and navigating the real world. Although the Brat Pack members slot into defined roles within the movie, they are less high-school archetypes and more young adults trying to figure out who they want to be for the rest of their lives. The core friendship group includes roommates Kirby (Emilio Estevez), who is pining after his high-school crush, and Kevin (Andrew McCarthy), a sardonic writer for The Washington Post. Completing the group are party girl and banker Jules (Demi Moore), Alec (Judd Nelson), who is pursuing a career in politics, and Leslie (Ally Sheedy) Alec's girlfriend and an architect. There's also the reckless Billy Hicks (Rob Lowe), who can't hold down a job or fulfill his duties as a husband and father, and the shy and sweet Wendy (Mare Winningham).

The group shares the unexpected chemistry of The Breakfast Club, showing people from contrasting walks of life who have found a support network in each other. Throughout the movie, the group is maturing and making mistakes. Billy is a reluctant father and is seen fighting the new partner of his child's mother in a bar. He has a carefree lifestyle that reflects his old college frat boy lifestyle. The group is often impulsive and reckless, and still leans into teenage tendencies, with Billy being the most obvious example of this. However, each member of the group is dealing with their own issues and coping with them in different ways, from infidelity and falling out of love to mental illness and the harsh reality of adulthood. It is a very raw portrayal of the haze of high school and college slipping and the group realizing that adult friendship is a totally different ordeal. Their actions damage their friendships, but they also look out for each other; when Jules reveals to Leslie that she is having an affair with her boss, Leslie shows genuine concern and attempts to show her a way out. This is made even more depressing as the audience is made aware of Alec's constant cheating on Leslie. It makes St Elmo's Fire feel less rose-tinted and more realistic than other Brat Pack movies.

'St Elmo's Fire' Was Panned by Critics

St. Elmo's Fire brought together more actors from the Brat Pack than any movie before it and was released at the height of the group's fame. However, this didn't stop critics from panning the film. The Los Angeles Times commented on the lack of conviction in its execution, describing it as "all speed and stylishness without a bit of resonance beneath" and criticizing it for "failing to trouble anything below the surface level." A similar reaction came from The New York Times outlying that "when it attempts to take seriously the problems of characters who are spoiled, affluent and, unbearably smug, it becomes considerably less attractive."

The harsh criticism of St Elmo's Fire is very much a sign of the times. The '80s saw an uprise in anti-yuppie sentiment, and a yuppie lifestyle is a (if not, the) central theme of the movie. The self-motivated, unlikeable nature of the characters was just not something the audience was used to seeing from this group of actors. Even outside the Brat Pack, '80s cinema was a time of adventure and friendship. The popularity of Steven Spielberg and the rise of Star Wars gave moviegoers a sense of awe and wanderlust; a far cry from what St. Elmo's Fire had to offer.

Yuppie culture refers to young urban professionals who are self-sufficient and adaptable in their social and political stances. They were viewed negatively for being selfish and materialistic, leading to criticisms that they were out of touch with society. Critics struggled to relate to the characters' melodrama and their immoral actions didn't incite any sympathy from critics. Instead, these characters were seen as unredeemable and just downright unlikeable. It didn't stop audiences though, as the movie was still a box-office hit and proved the Brat Pack were as popular as ever. Critics may have torn it to pieces, but audiences can still find pockets of themselves in St Elmo's Fire.

'St Elmo's Fire' Is a Messier 'The Breakfast Club'

St. Elmo's Fire feels like a spiritual sequel to The Breakfast Club, particularly due to the overlapping cast and the fact they were only released a few months apart. However, don't expect to find the characters in St. Elmo's Fire as endearing. This is particularly obvious in Judd Nelson's performances in the two movies. His character in St. Elmo's Fire is a schmoozer and much more uptight than Nelson's role in The Breakfast Club, where he plays the delinquent anti-hero. Bender might be reckless, but he is still charming and has a lot of heart, whereas Alec is particularly difficult to root for, especially considering his mistreatment of Leslie, as he admits he cheated on her with a lingerie saleswoman yet is still constantly pressuring her to marry him. Still, their complete divergence from a fairytale romance is an important story to tell, as it shows that leaving high school is messy and these characters are just humans trying to figure the world out. The Breakfast Club ends with Bender leaving the school and there is a huge what-if regarding whether the group will ever talk to each other again. St Elmo's Fire is that unfiltered, messy epilogue.

At the time, it may have been jarring to see teen heartthrobs turn egocentric, immediately making St Elmo's Fire off-putting. However, looking back at it now, it deserves huge plaudits for its ambition. Its ability to show a more unfiltered version of the Brat Pack, where they aren't idealized caricatures of high-schoolers, feels more mature and frank. It humanizes the characters and highlights the versatility of the cast. St Elmo's Fire is not afraid to go to dark places and towards the movie's climax, Jules attempts to freeze herself to death (odd choice, but okay). The group comes together and begs her to stop but it takes Billy to calm her down. As they embrace, Jules admits she "never thought I'd feel so tired at 22." This moment reveals the true intent of St Elmo's Fire; it shows that the difficulties of growing up don't stop after graduation. St Elmo's Fire reminds us that high school doesn't last forever.

