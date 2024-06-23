Content Warning: The article below mentions physical assault and domestic abuse

The St. Valentine's Day Massacre (1967) is an American gangster movie directed by Roger Corman, written by Howard Browne, and starring Jason Robards as Al Capone, Ralph Meeker as Bugs Moran, George Segal as Peter Gusenberg, and David Canary as Frank Gusenberg. The film is based on the true story of a mass murder of seven members of Chicago's North Side Gang led by George "Bugs" Moran on orders from the notorious and larger-than-life gangster Al Capone. Corman, known as the king of low-budget films, had been given $2.5 million, his largest budget ever to make the crime drama.

With the intention of being authentic, realistic, and accurate, the film plays out as a docu-drama featuring a voice-over narration by Paul Frees that describes the characters and depicts the events leading up to the massacre in great detail. The film also features a young Bruce Dern as one of the victims and even a young Jack Nicholson in a bit part as a gangster. Unfortunately, the film wasn't a hit with audiences who perhaps much prefer the more romanticized tales of gangster life to this documentary-style crime thriller.

What Was the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre?

On Valentine's Day of 1929, Capone's goons met with members of the North Side gang at a garage in Lincoln Park, Chicago, where Capone's men, two disguised as police officers, lined Moran's men up against a wall and summarily executed them by shooting them to death. The feud was over the cities' illicit liquor trade, booze, of course, being illegal due to the prohibition of alcohol in the United States of America. The illegality of such trade was big business for gangsters, and Al Capone had a stranglehold on the entire city of Chicago except for its north side, which belonged, more-or-less, to Moran. Moran, not content with his small slice, was determined to take more from Capone and would routinely encroach on Capone's territory with a series of murders and shake-downs in Capone's speakeasy.

Al Capone, a rough-and-tumble thug from Brooklyn, wouldn't take these attacks lying down, so he orchestrated a hit that would go down as one of the most brutal and horrific gang slayings in history. At 10:30 in the morning, on Valentine's Day, according to the Chicago Tribune, is when the massacre went down. Four unknown men opened fire using two Thompson submachine guns. Two of the shooters were wearing overcoats, while another two were dressed as police officers. Among the victims were five members of the Moran gang, including his second-in-command and brother-in-law, Albert Kachellek; the gang's bookkeeper, Adam Heyer; business manager Albert Weinshank; and gang enforcers Frank Gusenberg and Peter Gusenberg. Much to the dismay of Capone's gang, Moran was not present but instead, safe and sound in his Florida home.

George Segal Plays an Inscrutable Peter Gusenberg in ‘The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre’

Roger Corman's epic gangster film is a highly detailed docu-drama that deep dives into just about every character in the entire film. It does this by placing an omniscient narrator over the film's events, which does most of the heavy lifting about the character's backstory. While the film depicts the events leading up to and including the massacre, most of the story surrounds the exploits of gang enforcer Peter Gusenberg. The film's opening scene shows a devious and dangerous Gusenberg shaking down a Capone speakeasy. He's utterly terrifying as he slaps the bartender around, and trashes the place with perfect ease, something akin to strolling through a garden. Coupled with this, the narrator discloses that Gusenberg's first act as a child upon discovering his mother's death was to pry the ring from her finger and pawn it, letting everyone know right away that this is not a man to trifle with.

Segal's character stands in stark contrast to the warm and goofy granddad he played The Goldbergs. One particularly revealing scene, with respect to Gusenberg's character, is a surreal fight between Gusenberg and his girlfriend. Gusenberg suggestively eats a ham sandwich which he uses to entice his girlfriend into having sex with him. She gladly accepts and uses it as an opportunity to tell him that she bought a $3000 coat. Gusenberg flips out, smashing his sandwich into her face before physically assaulting her. The camera awkwardly tilts, albeit in Corman's classic style, to add an extra layer to the relentless violence, showing just how awful this man really is. When Gusenberg is gunned down, the audience feels pleasantly detached from the character, and can enjoy his death in a more clinical way than a romantic one, as the director intended.

'The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre' Underperformed at the Box Office

Corman's most expensive feature to date fell flat with both audiences and critics alike. According to 20th Century Fox's records the film needed to earn $4,550,000 in rentals to break even and made $4,165,000, making it a net loss. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert, in a review for the Chicago Sun-Times gave the film 1.5 out of 5 stars.

While the documentary style narration gives the audience a lot of detail about the characters, it is highly unnecessary and serves effectively to pull the audience out of the event of the film. For example, when introducing Moran's accountant, Adam Heyer (Milton Frome), it is revealed that he is keeping his job a secret from his wife, which adds color to the character and yet does nothing to forward the plot. The audience is left suspended above the events of the film rather than immersed in it and, while it's a fun movie to watch, it makes it difficult to get into. The film's plot is straight forward enough but consistently veers off tangentially to follow the exploits of its characters.

Segal gets an enormous amount of screen time and can arguably be its main character and yet is neither a hero nor an anti-hero, nor a character really driving the plot, which is unusual for how much screen time the character gets. The film suffers from a lack of a main character and none of them seem to really have an arc at all. After the murders, the film concludes with everybody dying, but there is no real character development to speak of. The film's story is unfortunately undermined by its documentary underpinnings and when it comes to gangster movies, this just doesn't seem to work.

Despite all this, the film is still fun to watch and is better enjoyed as a cool departure from Corman's regular low budget fair rather than a proper gangster movie. The rollicking shoot-em-ups, the suits, Segals' terrifying but cheesy luke-warm gangster appeal is pretty compelling to follow and might leave the audience giggling while also lamenting his cruelty. While it lacks all the punch and nuance of a Martin Scorsese film, it's a decent flick in its own right and can actually be called one of the best gangster films you've ever heard of.

The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

