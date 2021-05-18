The Nowhere Inn, which will serve as the feature film acting debut of musician Annie “St. Vincent” Clark, has received a teaser trailer and a release date. The metafictional psychedelic thriller will be released on September 17 by IFC Films. The movie is co-written by Clark and Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia and Sleater-Kinney fame, who also co-stars. Bill Benz, who has directed episodes of Portlandia and a music video for Clark, will direct the film.

The Nowhere Inn is a film that begins as an inside look at the life of singer St. Vincent, with Clark and Brownstein playing themselves. As production on the movie within the movie continues, the lives of both women start to unravel in very unexpected ways. One of Clark’s only other acting credits is actually in Portlandia opposite Brownstein, so seeing the two of them acting in a film together will be a treat for fans of the comedy series. Dakota Johnson also costars in the film, playing herself as well.

The Nowhere Inn premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. After its world premiere, the film was supposed to screen at South by Southwest and the Tribeca Film Festival, but both festivals were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nowhere Inn has already received some critical acclaim after its brief festival run, and the unique film is almost guaranteed to polarize, considering its unconventional plot. The Nowhere Inn comes out on September 17 to theaters and on VOD. Check out the official synopsis and teaser trailer below.

“From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent, XX) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney, the best-selling Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent's music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo's creative lives. The debut feature film from Bill Benz (Portlandia, At Home With Amy Sedaris) comes a densely woven, laugh-out-loud funny and increasingly fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity. A story of two close friends who attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely.”

