The Big Picture Stacy accuses Johnie of talking negatively about her, causing their friendship to sour. She felt betrayed and responded strongly.

In her Instagram post, Stacy explained her feelings about the situation and addressed Johnie's comment about her not being memorable.

The Love Is Blind reunion revealed that Stacy, Johnie, and Izzy are currently dating other people, but there are still unresolved feelings and issues between them.

Izzy Zapata started Season 5 of Love Is Blind getting to know multiple women in the pods. He proposed to Stacy Snyder instead of Johnie Maraist. Johnie had a lot to say about them to the other cast members after the breakup. The couple found out, confronted her, and called her sketchy. Stacy addressed the situation by writing about unseen moments between the cast members after the tense moments during the reunion special.

Stacy Accuses Johnie of Being Negative After Love Is Blind

Courtesy of Netflix

Many Love Is Blind fans thought Stacy was a mean girl for what she said about Johnie in episode 7. She called her "a joke" in an interview. Stacy said she felt empathy for Johnie when she figured out Izzy was choosing her, but that changed when she found out Johnie was "sh-t-talking" her. She called Johnie a "lost soul" to Izzy. The reunion showed her explaining why she was so upset at her at the barbecue. But the Pilates instructor took to Instagram and posted a message giving more of her side of the story on October 16.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’s' Lydia Details Her Unseen Fallout With Aaliyah About Uche

Stacy claimed Johnie called her "not memorable" to James "Milton" Johnson IV at the barbecue. "I had yet to reply to her in any negative manner, but she crossed my boundaries with that final remark which is why you see me respond the way I do after she approached me with the deceitful comment," read part of the statement. She also addressed calling out Johnie's facial expression when Uche Okoroha accused Lydia Velez Gonzalez of following him onto the show. "It felt like a betrayal of the friendships I knew were built in the pods and while my reaction may have been inappropriate, I know I owe it to explain why I felt disturbed by that," she wrote.

Stacy ended the post listing cast members Izzy, Milton, Lydia, Taylor Rue, Paige Tillman, Miriam Amah, Renee Poche, Linda, and Shondra as witnesses of her claims. "Love you Stacy!!" Miriam commented. "You are phenomenal and you keep it real!" Renee also added she was here for her in the comments. "So proud of you, we all love you," Paige wrote. Izzy also shared the post in his Instagram story.

The reunion revealed Chris Fox, Johnie, Stacy, and Izzy are all currently dating other people. Chris and Johnie were a couple during filming, and then he cheated and ghosted her. They were surprisingly friendly at the reunion after this. Izzy revealed he didn't want to take a step back to date Stacy after she said she needed more time at the altar. He surprisingly revealed he ran into Johnie at a bar, and they kissed in his car. However, it doesn't seem like their connection went beyond that. Johnie talked to Chris instead of listening to Stacy explain why she was angry at her at the reunion. She then said Izzy apologized to her, but Stacy hadn't.