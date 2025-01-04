Have you ever watched a slasher movie and thought, I know what would improve this—some Disney Channel original songs! Probably not, but that new-found curiosity can be quenched by Stage Fright. Directed by Jerome Sable, Stage Fright is a Canadian horror musical that combines all the well-known tropes of the slasher subgenre with all the corny nostalgia of Camp Rock. It revels in its ridiculousness, with huge ensemble numbers that indulge in cliché lyrics as well as acknowledging the stereotypes of musical theater. Yet, this doesn’t mean it forgets the horror element, with gory kills that incorporate the stagey setting. It tackles an unusual cross-section of interests and is an absolute treat for musical theater and horror fans alike.

‘Stage Fright’ Is a Horror Love Letter to Theater Kids