All legends may die, but some are sure to live forever. With the passing of legendary country music star and actor Kris Kristofferson, it’s easy to want to jump back into some of his older material. Whether it was his solo albums, Western pictures, or other collaborative works, Kristofferson left an impact on the entertainment industry that won’t be so easily forgotten. On one occasion, he combined some of his most notable accomplishments into one made-for-TV movie alongside outlaw country hero Johnny Cash. Somehow, these two convinced CBS to let them remake the John Ford classic Stagecoach with a few of their friends, and the results are, well, made exclusively for television.

This ‘Stagecoach’ Remake Had All the Makings of Greatness, but Failed to Grasp It

Image via CBS

On paper, this movie sounds like it should be unforgettable. Alongside Kristofferson, who plays the outlaw Ringo Kid, who was once made famous by John Wayne, are his three amigos in The Highwaymen quartet. Willie Nelson, also an executive producer on the picture, stars as Doc Holliday (replacing Thomas Mitchell's Doc Boone character from the 1939 original). Alongside him is Waylon Jennings, who played the gambler Hatfield. According to The New York Times, the project started because Waylon Jennings was told he'd make a good Ringo Kid in a Stagecoach remake, but when he and his buddies decided to make it happen, Kristofferson ended up in the coveted role instead. The Man in Black himself also stars, this time as the lawman Marshal Curly Wilcox. Cash, of course, had his own fascinating film career, which included appearances on Wagon Train and Little House on the Prairie back in the day. Often appearing with him on camera was June Carter Cash, who likewise shows up here. Additionally, John Schneider, a friend of Cash's and a fellow country artist best known for his role on Dukes of Hazzard and later Smallville, played the stage driver. With a group like that, Stagecoach should’ve been a sure-fire success.

It’s hard not to compare this 1986 remake to the original film, made nearly 50 years prior. John Wayne and John Ford showed the world that they’d be one of the best filmmaking duos with this film, telling a thrilling, well-paced, and even better-acted adventure that highlighted the dangers of the American frontier. Wayne, in particular, is a bright spot in the film, and while Kristofferson had previously proven in both A Star Is Born and the critically panned Heaven’s Gate that he has some acting chops of his own, he’s not quite a match for the Duke. There are some worthwhile moments in Cash and Kristofferson’s Stagecoach, of course. The action is generally exciting, and, more than anything, it’s fun to see this quartet play cowboy together on the (understandably small) screen, but even that doesn’t much warrant this movie's existence. With a slow drawl that keeps viewers in their seats a bit longer than desired and a script that feels like it had been left out a bit too long to dry, the made-for-TV Stagecoach fails to recapture the beautiful and electric essence of the original.

'Stagecoach' Struggled to Find Its Own Voice, but Still Garnered Some Praise

Close

Western fans will know that the original Stagecoach has been critically acclaimed since its release, earning itself not one but two Oscars in its day. Even the 1966 remake — which hit theaters 20 years before the made-for-TV version — starring Bing Crosby and Van Heflin (of Shane and 3:10 to Yuma fame) was largely praised. In contrast, the Kristofferson/Cash adaptation doesn't ring any of the same award bells. The performances themselves sometimes fall a bit flat, with Kristofferson playing the Ringo Kid with far less charisma than the Duke. Cash and Schneider (arguably the best actor of the bunch) have some real chemistry, speaking to their off-screen friendship, but it's sometimes sidelined by the former's deadpan delivery line. But where the film really struggles, the way some other '80s Westerns did, is with an undertone of campiness that never takes itself too seriously.

Despite that, the made-for-TV Stagecoach earned itself a Western Heritage Award for Fictional Television Drama, with Kristofferson, Cash, Nelson, Jennings, their co-star Elizabeth Ashley, and executive producer Raymond Katz being honored by name. A time capsule to one of the most important periods in country music history, one wishes that Stagecoach were a bit more like the quartet's first Highwayman album, which highlighted each of their respective strengths and unified the group in a common vision. By comparison, Stagecoach doesn't add much to the original material, nor does it turn any of these four legends into instant movie stars, but it's still at least sort of enjoyable to watch them on screen altogether. As an interesting piece of Western and country music media (though only Willie Nelson manages to utter a tune), the 1986 Stagecoach is one longtime fans of Kristofferson, Cash, Nelson, and Jennings might not want to miss.

Stagecoach (1986) Release Date May 18, 1986 Director Ted Post Cast Willie Nelson , Waylon Jennings , Johnny Cash , Kris Kristofferson , John Schneider , Elizabeth Ashley , Anthony Newley , Anthony Franciosa , Merritt Butrick , Mary Crosby , June Carter Cash , Jessi Colter , Alex Kubik , David Allan Coe , Bob McLean , Lash LaRue , John Carter Cash , Michael Haynes , Anthony Russell , Joe Unger Runtime 100 Minutes Expand

Stagecoach is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi