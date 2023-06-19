It looks like Staged is coming an end, according to the main stars of the series. After three season of entertaining the world with a dynamic duo, the BBC production is wrapping up its storylines, allowing its cast members to move on towards different projects. With the upcoming third season, there was uncertainty regarding the future of the story, with audiences not knowing if Staged would come back for a fourth season or not. But now, that clearly won't be the case. During a recent interview with The Sun, David Tennant explained the reasons behind letting Staged end with its third installment:

We’ve had a wonderful time filming the series but have no plans to do more. It was a show borne out of a particular period of time – lockdown – when we were all in our houses communicating via Zoom, as our characters did in the show. We couldn’t get out. Now, as the characters demonstrate in some of the scenes in the new series, we can.

Staged was a very original project that featured Tennant and Michael Sheen playing fictional versions of themselves as they prepared to present different theatrical productions. The main issue with what they were trying to achieve was the fact that the plays had to be rehearsed over video chat meetings thanks to the pandemic lockdown. If preparing to present a stage play is complicated enough in person, trying to do so through a computer or a mobile device will prove to be harder than expected. And after three seasons of the actors having fun in a virtual playground, it's time to wrap it up.

The comedy marked a reunion for the stars of Good Omens, a comedy about an angel and a demon who wander Earth while they wait for the Apocalypse to happen. Sheen and Tennant have played the main characters of the show since it premiered back in 2019, teaming up to prevent the Antichrist from spawning and taking away everything they worked hard for to maintain. Although Prime Video intended for the project to be a limited series, the overwhelming positive reception it received upon release convinced the studio to produce subsequent episodes.

RELATED: Aziraphale and Crowley Traverse Heaven and Hell in 'Good Omens' Season 2 Opening Sequence

The Doctor Is Making a Comeback

More than a decade after he portrayed the character for the last time, David Tennant is coming back as yet another version of the Doctor. BBC's most prestigious series, Doctor Who, is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and as part of the festivities, three special episodes will air by the end of the year. After Jodie Whittaker's time as the titular character, Tennant will reprise the role briefly during a couple of isolated adventures that will set the stage for Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the time-traveling hero. Every pilot of the TARDIS has left their mark on the hearts of fans, and Gatwa won't be an exception.

You can check out the official trailer for Staged below: