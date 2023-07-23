After a four-year wait, Good Omens is finally returning to our screens for its hotly anticipated second installment. The show’s initial season was created by Neil Gaiman, and is based on the 1990 book of the same title written by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett. Season 1 remains close to the book, telling the story of the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), who decide to team up in order to prevent a swiftly approaching Armageddon.

The new season is expected to broach new ground whilst staying true to the tone of the original Gaiman/Pratchett material. As revealed in the official Season 2 trailer it seems that this time around the plot will center on an unspecified situation which involves the angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), a familiar face from Season 1. It also seems that Crowley and Aziraphale are back to their usual antics, with a hefty dose of on-screen chemistry thrown into the mix.

But if you just can’t wait any longer for a dose of Good Omens magic, then it may be time to watch another equally fantastic Tennant and Sheen team-up. Staged is a BBC comedy series that has recently aired its third and final season. The show’s first season is both set and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it details the effects of the UK’s initial lockdown on its stars.

‘Staged’ Provides a Comedic Take on Pandemic Zoom Interactions

Image via BBC One

Tennant, Sheen and the wider cast are shown to communicate largely through video conferencing technology (or Zoom) throughout the show, where they appear as fictionalized versions of themselves. Situated in their real-life homes, the pair are initially brought together by their director Simon (played by the real life Staged writer and director Simon Evans). Simon wishes to continue rehearsals for a now-delayed play that the pair were meant to star in before the pandemic.

The show expands outwards from this initial premise, eventually incorporating fictionalized versions of both Tennant’s and Sheen’s real life partners, Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg. Over the three seasons, the story evolves to encapsulate the career struggles of its stars as they attempt to complete and adapt various acting projects whilst dealing with Simon’s directorial failings. Despite this potentially self-indulgent premise, Staged manages to remain down to earth and believable throughout, resulting in a highly original and entertaining watch.

As the real-world lockdown is gradually lifted, an increasing number of scenes are filmed away from the video call setup. By the end of Season 2, this signifies a return to ‘normal’ both in the show and in real life. As such, the cast is able to explore the impact of this highly unprecedented period of time as the show develops. In Season 3 this leads to an increasingly unpredictable storyline that takes the show’s fourth wall breaks and toying with what’s ‘real’ to a whole new level, resembling The Office at times with a mockumentary twist. The Staged team have agreed to conclude the show with its third season, a finality which is mimicked within the plot of the last episodes.

A Self-Aware Cast Enliven This Hilarious Spin On Reality

Image via BBC One

Tennant and Sheen manage to present a pseudo-real take on their own acting careers throughout, becoming caricatures of their recognizable personalities. Sheen becomes an irritable, passionate Welshman over the course of the lockdown, with his fully grown hair and beard. Tennant gradually asserts himself as a clingy and temperamental figure who is shown to be dependent on the production capabilities of his wife Georgia. This self-deprecating style embraces the egotistical nature of celebrity status, whilst allowing the show to remain grounded and relatable with every episode.

Staged also benefits from numerous expertly handled celebrity cameos. Sometimes these stars appear as themselves, like Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson, albeit as exaggerated versions of their celebrity personas. Perhaps even more hilariously, several stars appear in supporting roles, such as Whoopi Goldberg who briefly plays film agent Mary in Season 2, or Ben Schwartz who appears as a hilariously hopeless assistant. These cameos are deftly handled so that they fall naturally into the rhythm of the show, where it is always a treat to see such familiar faces performing through the medium of video conference technology.

The Show Is A Feat Of Technological Innovation & Emotional Sincerity

Image via BBC One

Despite its setting, the show isn’t too pandemic-heavy. Its focus is more on the digital communication side of the lockdown and the barriers and frustrations that this period of time presented. Its initial season relies almost entirely on digital devices, showcasing a real creative and technical accomplishment achieved at the height of a global pandemic. A final episode of bloopers and outtakes included at the end of Season 3 highlights the difficulties of the show’s production, where filming is shown to take place despite connectivity and uploading difficulties, in addition to the trials of working in and around a busy family home.

Most prominently, Staged is about the emotional journeys and career dilemmas of its stars, where the glue is always the chemistry sustained between Tennant and Sheen. The pair excel as a comedic double act throughout, bantering and arguing their way through dozens of partially scripted episodes. Like millions of others during the UK lockdown, the stars are shown to be grouchy, restless and bad-tempered, where this only exacerbates the difficulties of play rehearsals. But the pair are also shown to have an enduring friendship, a feature of the show which draws on the real-life comradery between Tennant and Sheen. Their chemistry, combined with frequent bouts of dark humor and a twisting storyline, makes Staged the perfect watch for fans of the Crowley and Aziraphale double act.

Overall Staged is a genuinely entertaining and witty feat of television punctuated by sharp edits and clever meta-textual details. As such it is certainly the one to watch in order to sate your appetite in the lead up to Good Omens Season 2.

The second season of Good Omens will premiere on Prime Video on July 28, 2023.