Prisoner-of-war films have been some of Hollywood's most enduring pictures. Steve McQueen daringly screaming over fences on his motorbike in The Great Escape, Alec Guinness collapsing on the detonator in The Bridge on the River Kwai, and Jack O'Connell delivering a message home in Unbroken to say that he is still alive are some of the most powerful and jaw-dropping moments in war pictures, let alone cinema itself. In 1953, however, the famed writer-director Billy Wilder went in a slightly different direction with his unique POW film.

Stalag 17 stars William Holden and is as thrilling a POW film as there ever has been. The film is adapted from an autobiographical play of the same name by Donald Bevan and Edmund Trzcinski, transforming the stage performance to bring it to the silver screen. Stalag 17 was released to much critical acclaim and found success at the Academy Awards, with Holden walking away with the gong for Best Actor. Wilder was nominated for his direction, and Robert Strauss was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing the comedic side character, Animal. Wilder's film also prompted a lawsuit a few years down the line, when the original playwrights sued the creators of Hogan's Heroes for infringement.

What Is 'Stalag 17' About?

Stalag 17 is set in a stalag, a prisoner-of-war camp, with the stalag in question holding mostly airmen. The film begins with a failed escape attempt by two men, all the other prisoners suspecting foul play and pointing the finger at the wily, enterprising J.J. Sefton (Holden, in a career-defining performance), who has been placing bets on the mission's successes. As the prisoners try to figure out who the informant is, Lieutenant Dunbar (Don Taylor) joins them while he waits to be sent to an officer's camp. Sefton convinces the other prisoners that another prisoner is the snitch and volunteers to escape with Dunbar before he is sent to Berlin. The film reaches its thrilling climax with Cookie (Gil Stratton) whistling a rousing tune as the credits roll.

‘Stalag 17’ Proves They Just Don’t Make ‘Em Like They Used To

Stalag 17 is as thrilling as it is funny, and it is exceptionally funny. The film is truly Wilder at his best, much like his classic, Ace in the Hole, as both balance comedy and humor with drama and tragedy in a most magisterial way. Stalag 17 had success at award ceremonies after its release and went on to inspire the TV series Hogan's Heroes, possibly a bit too closely for the taste of some. Now, Wilder's film stands up as one of the greatest films about the experiences had by prisoners of war. Some modern films exploring this same topic include Angelina Jolie's Unbroken and Mark Herman's The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, with some more retro examples being Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun, as well as John Sturges' The Great Escape.

Stalag 17 does indeed have grim and somber overtones, of course, but is mostly held together by the fantastic cast showcasing the daily nuances of life in the camps: making alcohol, dreaming of their family and lovers left behind back home, and organizing literal rat races for their enjoyment. Stalag 17 is the kind of film that isn't made anymore, with every member of the cast and crew operating at the heights of their powers. It's simply a war film unlike any other.

