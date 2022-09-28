Stalked By My Doctor should never have been able to sustain more than one movie...so how did we get a whole hysterical trilogy out of this film?

From “Here’s looking at you, kid,” to “You the only man that's ever touched me,” to “Nobody puts baby in a corner," it only takes a single line of dialogue to make you realize you’re watching a movie that’s destined to become iconic. In just a handful of words, a movie can summarize its themes, its atmosphere, all the reasons you can’t get it out of your head. In the space of a single line, viewers get an easy shorthand for all of a movie’s glorious gifts. For the 2015 Lifetime movie Stalked By My Doctor, that moment line comes 12 minutes in when Sophie Green (Brianna Joy Chomer) awakens from an operation and, upon being asked by a doctor how she's feeling, simply says "like a semi-truck just ran over my boobs."

Writer/director Doug Campbell has conjured up eight words that define the absurdity that permeates the entirety of Stalked by My Doctor. Not only that, but this solitary line also defined the willingness to go staggeringly nutty that ensured the original trilogy of Doctor movies wouldn’t overstay their welcome.

Stalked By My Doctor focus on Dr. Beck (Eric Roberts), a creepy doctor who sees any woman who crosses his path as an object he can use to fulfill his fantasy of living in an isolated matrimonial paradise. After striking out so often with women his own age, Beck is now fixated on much younger ladies, particularly ones he saves as part of his profession, like 18-year-old Sophie Green. The original feature focuses on Beck's obsession with Green, while the sequel, Stalked by My Doctor: The Return, see's Dr. Beck engaging in an elaborate plot to get closer and closer to Amy Watkins (Claire Blackwelder). The capper to the original Doctor trilogy (two further installments have been produced as of this writing) is Stalked by My Doctor: Patient's Revenge, which sees Dr. Beck trying to teach at a college while Green tries to get her revenge.

Stalked By My Doctor's Trilogy Shouldn't Have Worked

It’s difficult to maintain the momentum of a cheeseball movie like Stalked by My Doctor in sequels. Trying to make follow-ups that recapture the idiosyncratic joyful mayhem of Hobgoblins and The Room is a fool’s errand, you just can’t reproduce that magic. All the filmmaking mishaps or weird storytelling turns in these low-budget movies weren’t trying to tickle your funny bone, which did make them quite amusing to watch. The original trilogy of Stalked by My Doctor movies should’ve become the newest example of what happens when you run a happy accident into the ground…and yet, it worked. The creepy exploits of Dr. Beck had way more retention than anyone could’ve expected.

Part of that was the simple fact that Stalked by my Doctor didn’t become a pop culture phenomenon in its original 2015 airing. Though it clearly did well enough in viewership for the Lifetime Network to order multiple sequels, it didn’t spawn the sort of social media hubbub that Sharknado, for instance, did. Flying under the radar compared to other schlocky TV movies was a gift for this trilogy. Without having to please a massive fanbase with all kinds of demands for how the Stalked by My Doctor universe should expand and develop, Doug Campbell was free to just do whatever he wanted. These three Stalked by My Doctor installment feel like they’re made to please the artists bringing them to life, not to appease what an algorithm says audiences want out of this saga.

Stalked By My Doctor: The Return Focuses on New Characters

That would explain why Stalked by My Doctor: The Return opts to focus on largely new characters save for, of course, Dr. Beck coming back. A new family and fresh locales are the focus here rather than just rehashing all the players from the preceding installments. A much more elaborate plot on the part of Dr. Beck involving marrying a prospective lover’s mom and then killing her is also a far cry from the malicious machinations of the initial Stalked by My Doctor adventure. Doug Campbell and company could’ve just rested on their laurels, but instead, they embraced absurdity and creativity in a manner that suggested this premise could sustain a franchise.

Nowhere was the creativity that kept the Stalked by My Doctor trilogy entertaining across three separate movies more apparent than in Stalked by My Doctor: Patient’s Revenge. Campbell’s screenwriting is bolder than ever in this installment, even just by the heavier use of fantasy digressions. For instance, in this adventure, Dr. Beck is constantly pestered by a version of himself wearing a Hawaiian shirt and clutching a drink, like he’s just stumbled his way out of Margaritaville. This Dr. Beck is the one telling him to lay off women, to go on the straight and narrow. Campbell is embracing a new way to explore the fractured psyche of Dr. Beck, all while delivering the ludicrous imagery of Eric Roberts chilling out in vacation garb. It’s wonderful.

The Stalked By My Doctor Trilogy Now Involves Musical Numbers

The heightened presence of fantasy sequences eventually includes a lengthy cutaway reflecting how Dr. Beck has become so infatuated with student Melissa (Anna Marie Dobbins) that he imagines the two of them engaging in a musical number. This is not just any song-and-dance routine, though, it’s one captured in largely a single-take that’s just a recreation of the La La Land ditty “A Lovely Night.” The Stalked by My Doctor series has now entered its musical numbers phase. Other B-movie franchises would be too self-conscious to embrace singing and dancing. But not the Stalked by My Doctor saga, which keeps viewers glued to their seats with these kinds of fantastical digressions.

Patient’s Revenge more than justifies the Stalked by My Doctor story expanding into so many movies even beyond this inexplicable La La Land homage. A sequence where Sophie Green ties up Dr. Beck appears to be so much a tribute to a pivotal scene from Takashi Miike’s Audition that you’ll be squirming wondering just how faithful this movie will be to its inspiration. Meanwhile, the eventual reveal that Melissa and Green have been working together to stop Dr. Beck once and for all lends a new layer of meaning to the use of fantasy sequences in this film. The rampant use of fake-out dream scenes or a fictional version of Dr. Beck reflect how there’s now deception all over this universe and not just from Dr. Beck. With so many characters engaging in duplicitous behavior, it only makes sense that the fantasy sequences would now ramp up so much in presence that the audience, much like Dr. Beck, can no longer tell what is and isn’t real.

Blurring the Lines of Reality Reaches Its Climax in Patients Revenge

The blurring lines between what’s real and what isn’t reaches a head in the climax of Patients Revenge. Campbell has become ambitious enough as a filmmaker to spend a good portion of the climax cutting between fantasy and reality as Dr. Beck prepares to cut open two trapped women. The shockingly precise timing in the cuts and the absence of similar set pieces in prior movies leave one impressed with how the creative desires of Stalked by My Doctor have grown over a trilogy. This evolution of how fantasy sequences are used in Patients Revenge exemplifies how the Stalked by My Doctor sequels expand on and subvert core facets of their predecessors, rather than just regurgitate them. This detail makes it apparent how a Lifetime movie curiosity was able to sustain an entire trilogy without overstaying its welcome.

It doesn’t hurt, though, that these films are anchored by Eric Roberts. His character is repulsive, but there’s no denying that Roberts is absolutely just right for this part. Being a veteran of dramatic performances (and an Oscar-nominated actor in that field to boot), Dr. Beck is executed in the hands of Roberts without a trace of humor. This guy isn’t winking at the camera constantly and his performance is all the better for it. Make no mistake, Eric Roberts as Dr. Beck is no Hannibal Lector, the character’s a riot thanks to some of his utterly bizarre lines and actions (like making pancakes shaped like the name of a lady he’s stalking). Roberts also occasionally comes across as strangely lifeless in the part, which can be downright hysterical when this affectation coincides with Dr. Beck delivering “threatening” pieces of dialogue.

Eric Roberts' Commitment Is Incredibly Endearing

A guy who took this role and played it with constant pokes in the ribs would get old fast. However, the commitment Roberts (usually) has to the part, even when Dr. Beck is doing something as peculiar as throwing a tantrum in the middle of several empty boxes, is incredibly endearing. Plus, Roberts, much like Dennis Quaid, has some super oddball facial expressions. Stalked by My Doctor keeps going back to the well of close-up shots of Roberts as Dr. Beck just staring at people from around the corner or behind windows and it’s no wonder the franchise establishes this as a visual motif. The slightly obscured face of Eric Roberts making some sort of creepy or pensive expression proves shockingly durable as a source of unintentional comedy.

The constantly committed and evolving creativity on display in the original Stalked by My Doctor trilogy is even apparent in its scores, with the first two installments carrying compositions by Steve Gurevitch and Patients Revenge being composed by Sandro Morales Santoro. It’s hard to get bored by a franchise with orchestral ditties as lively as its most ludicrous line readings. Gurevitch’s work in the second Stalked by My Doctor is especially exhilaratingly fun, as his score, rather than just rehashing the themes of the first title, keeps traipsing between varying lively musical influences. These and other compositions are lively, unabashedly themselves, and just fun to experience…the perfect encapsulation of the initial Stalked by My Doctor trilogy.

In most cases, it’s just not a good idea to try and milk a trashy B-movie for sequels. You’re just not going to get the lightning in a bottle of a Plan 9 from Outer Space again if you try to recreate it. The first trilogy of Stalked by My Doctor movies, then, is a great example of how to do these types of follow-ups well since they’re well aware that they’ll never recreate the first Stalked by My Doctor just right again. Instead, they go off in unique directions and explore new territory, right down to the varied scores and increasingly unhinged fantasy sequences. Because of that willingness to go in bolder directions, Stalked by My Doctor was able to turn a Lifetime movie curiosity into an entire compelling trilogy.