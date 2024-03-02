The Big Picture Stan Lee's favorite cameo was in Avengers: Age of Ultron , depicting him as a drunk WWII veteran.

Lee's fondness for this cameo is likely tied to delivering his catchphrase "excelsior!" to a global audience.

Stan Lee passed away in 2018.

For nearly two decades, Stan Lee was a constant fixture of motion pictures derived from Marvel Comics characters. Starting with X-Men in the year 2000, Lee began showing up in tiny roles all across assorted Marvel Comics features. This trend really took on a life of its own once the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born in 2008, with each of the first 24 installments in this saga making use of a brief Lee appearance. His cameos in this franchise became so iconic that an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 even suggested that all these cameos belonged to one character who could defy the boundaries of space and time.

Given the staggering number of cameos Lee made over the years (not just in MCU media, but all kinds of Marvel adaptations), it would seem impossible to imagine he could pick just one favorite of the bunch. However, Lee did make it clear before his passing in late 2018 that he did have an ultimate pick for which of his cameos was closest to his heart.

Stan Lee's Funny Cameo Involves Thor

Stan Lee was particularly fond of his cameo in the 2015 Marvel Studios production Avengers: Age of Ultron as a World War II veteran who tries to out-drink Thor at an Avengers Tower party…only to end up so drunk he has to get carried out of the proceedings. This cameo may not have initially blown away audiences as an especially remarkable cameo, but it turned out to be a favorite of Lee’s for countless potential reasons. Lee didn’t get into too many details in this 2016 anecdote regarding why Age of Ultron was his favorite cameo, but it’s not hard to imagine why. For one thing, this appearance allowed Lee a chance to deliver his catchphrase “excelsior!” on the big screen to hundreds of millions of moviegoers across the globe. That alone must make it a special experience for Lee, especially compared to cameos in titles like X-Men: Apocalypse where he was totally silent. Plus, his screentime in this production is significant compared to other blink-and-miss-it cameos. The gag of him getting too drunk even requires a time-jump cut! Those significant elements would already be sufficient to explain why Lee would hold this particular cameo so close to his heart.

However, there’s likely an additionally exciting element at play with Lee’s fondness for his Age of Ultron appearance. In the original Marvel Comics mythos, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and the whole “Marvel bullpen” existed in-universe alongside their superhero creations. One memorable example of this phenomenon came when Fantastic Four Annual #3 ended with the reveal that two men trying (and failing) to get a closer gaze at Reed Richards and Susan Storm during their wedding were none other than Lee and Kirby themselves. These cute cameo appearances functioned as comic book precursors to Lee’s later movie cameos. They also allowed the folks who brought the Marvel legends to life a chance to rub shoulders with The Hulk, Spider-Man, and others!

In the world of the movies, due to a multitude of factors like scheduling conflicts, Lee’s health, and scripting demands, many of Lee’s cameos have seen him divorced from the Marvel superheroes. In the initial Avengers, he’s merely a New Yorker on TV expressing skepticism at the idea of superheroes existing in the city. In Thor: The Dark World, he’s in a mental institution with Erik Selvig. But with Avengers: Age of Ultron, Lee got to be right next to Thor and cracking wise with other Avengers, all in Avengers Tower no less! It was an appearance that allowed a larger-than-life comic figure an opportunity to be as boisterous as the caped crime-fighters. Just like in those vintage comic cameos, Lee could not be confined to just one reality, even if it was just to make a brief appearance somewhere else in the multiverse.

It’s Hard To Choose the Best Stan Lee Cameo

In hindsight, Lee’s cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron is extra moving because of sadder unavoidable real-world circumstances. A year after Age of Ultron, director James Gunn shot a slew of different Stan Lee cameos for then-upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe titles like Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The purpose of this shoot was simply because Lee’s health was in decline at the time and Marvel Studios wanted to minimize the effort Lee had to exert for his cameo appearances (i.e. showing up to only one shoot instead of five). Tragically, those concerns about Lee’s health were a precursor to devastating news regarding the comics legend. Two years after this batch of cameos was captured, Lee passed away at the age of 95.

None of those tragic circumstances were on the minds of either Lee or moviegoing audiences when this Avengers: Age of Ultron cameo appeared on movie theater screens. It was just another amusing appearance from a comic book legend, one of a string of cameos that seemed like they would never end. However, everything comes to a close. Every song ends. Every meal becomes an empty plate. Every life draws to a finish. When those lives end, the way we recall departed souls is through seemingly disposable trinkets and mementos. This includes a cameo from a divisive Marvel Cinematic Universe entry like Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was previously notorious for generating a barrage of discourse surrounding its treatment of Black Widow.

Stan Lee’s specific cameo in Age of Ultron does take on extra layers of resonance years later. Knowing that this was Lee’s favorite Marvel movie turn puts this cameo into a whole new light. Watching it now, it’s hard not to crack an extra-big smile watching it. It’s good to know Stan Lee got to belt out “excelsior!” in a major movie and deliver a cameo he was especially proud of just before the world lost this comics titan forever.

