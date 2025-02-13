While Marvel Studios keeps giving us amazing live-action adaptations of Stan Lee’s characters, two new animated films are on the horizon that are based on his characters, but ones do not belong to Marvel. Deadline reports, Kartoon Studios and the UK’s GFM Animation have announced a new slate based on stories from the Stan Lee Universe. Heroes At Large and Silver Sentinel will be the first two features of their joint slate.

Chris Jenkins is writing and directing Heroes At Large, which follows two best friends, Bill and Joe, who are ordinary dads and electrical repairmen. While they seem to have everything, they want: loving wives, fabulous kids, New York pizza, and the big game on TV, however, things take a turn when that comfort goes out the window.

The synopsis of the film further reveals, “In a story that takes them from zeroes to heroes, Bill and Joe strain to remain friends whilst fighting the most powerful force in the galaxy, only to ultimately discover that friendship is their true superpower.” Jenkins explains “We’re going to shine a spotlight on the family & comedic virtues of two ordinary guys who find themselves with extraordinary powers.”

What’s ‘Silver Sentinel’ About?