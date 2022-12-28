A brand-new documentary about the late Stan Lee is on its way and coming to Disney+. In celebration of what would have been his 100th birthday, Marvel Studios has revealed an upcoming documentary, simply titled Stan Lee, which will focus on both his life and legacy to Marvel Comics.

With a caption that reads, "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," a teaser video was also released alongside the announcement, which features some brief footage of Lee's iconic cameos from various Marvel Studios films in the past, eventually zooming out to an artistic rendition of his face. While the footage showcased by Marvel Studios does not offer any additional insight into what aspects of his life and career the documentary will focus on, it does reveal that it is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

Lee remains one of the most influential figures in Marvel Comics, being the co-creator of various iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, The Fantastic Four, and Iron Man, among many more. Alongside his enduring legacy with the Marvel brand, many fans may also fondly remember Lee for his various cameo appearances throughout the years, with his most notable being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following his tragic passing in 2018, Lee made his last cameo appearance with the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, signifying the end of an era for Marvel. Now with a new documentary on the way, fans can revisit his legacy and his contribution to both comic books and pop culture.

Image via Marvel

In addition to the upcoming documentary, Genius Brands commemorates the announcement with the launch of a new online store, which features three collections such as Stan Lee Comic, Stan Lee Retro, and Stan Lee Centennial. Additional in-store products include Hot Topic apparel, backpacks from Sprayground, and collectible figures from Goodsmile, alongside Funko figures and art pieces from Moor Art.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today with multiple initiatives that pay tribute to this true cultural icon starting with creating a marketplace for his fans and with telling his fascinating story in the upcoming film premiering on Disney+,” said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands.

Alongside the eventual release of the upcoming documentary about Lee, other projects Marvel Studios will be releasing on Disney+ in 2023 include Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, and Echo. Outside of streaming, upcoming theatrical films include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, and The Marvels in July.

Marvel's Stan Lee documentary begins streaming on Disney+ in 2023. Check out the official announcement trailer for the upcoming documentary below.