Stan Lee is a name that needs no introduction and his impact can't be overstated. From the web-slinging Spider-Man to the mighty Avengers, Stan Lee gave life to some of the most iconic characters in the history of comic books. With his boundless creativity, he broke down barriers and pushed boundaries, creating characters that were flawed and relatable, yet also heroic and aspirational. But it wasn't just the characters themselves that made the Marvel Universe so special - it was the way they interacted with each other, forming a rich tapestry of interconnected stories that spanned decades. Stan Lee's genius was in creating a world that was both fantastical and grounded, where the heroes grappled with real-world problems like discrimination, mental health, and loss. And the impact of Stan's legacy can be felt far beyond the pages of comic books.

Lee's cameos in the Marvel movies were one of the most beloved aspects of the franchise. From his role as a hot dog vendor in X-Men to his hilarious turn as a strip club DJ in Deadpool, his appearances were always a highlight for fans. But it wasn't just the fact that he was making a cameo - it was the fact that he was playing himself, the man who created these characters in the first place. It was a nod to his status as a cultural icon and a reminder of the profound impact he had on the world of entertainment. These cameos also helped to introduce Stan to a whole new generation of fans who may not have been familiar with his work in comic books. He became a beloved figure in pop culture, someone who was just as likely to appear in a blockbuster movie as he was to appear at a comic book convention.

And now, with the upcoming Disney+ documentary - Stan Lee, that focuses on his life, more people will learn about the man behind the Marvel Universe. The documentary promises to explore Stan's accomplishments and memory in-depth, proving to be a fitting tribute to a man who changed the entertainment landscape forever.

Related:When Marvel’s Stan Lee Wrote for DC Comics

When Is the Stan Lee Documentary Releasing?

On what would have been his 100th birthday, Stan Lee was honored with the announcement of an upcoming documentary about his life and legacy. The documentary is set to premiere on June 16, 2023, following its debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. This news was met with excitement and anticipation from fans worldwide, who have long admired Lee's contributions to the entertainment industry. The 25-second teaser video released by Marvel Entertainment gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the documentary, promising an in-depth look at Lee's life and the impact he had on the world.

Where Can You Watch the Stan Lee Documentary?

The Stan Lee documentary will stream exclusively on Disney+

Is There a Trailer For the Stan Lee Documentary?

On December 28, 2022, together with the announcement, a short teaser was also released. In the 25-second teaser, we see a montage of some of Stan's most memorable cameos in Marvel movies. These include his appearances as a Smithsonian guard in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a pedestrian whose car is shrunk in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and a bus rider reading a book in Doctor Strange, oblivious to a battle happening outside. We also see Lee's cameo in Thor, where he attempts to pull Mjolnir out of the ground with a chain, and his appearance in Iron Man 2, where he is mistakenly greeted as "Larry King" by Tony Stark, along with a few other memorable appearances.

After the montage of cameos, the teaser shows a stylized drawing of Stan Lee's face, complete with his iconic glasses. This image serves as a powerful reminder of the man behind the Marvel Universe and the impact he had on the creative entertainment industry. Although the teaser doesn't reveal much about the documentary itself, it does give fans a taste of what they can expect from the film. The documentary will delve into Lee's impact and influence, exploring the inspirations behind his most beloved characters and showcasing his incredible creativity and vision.

Who Is In the Stan Lee Documentary?

Although the teaser was released, there isn’t much information on who will be appearing in the documentary apart from the archival footage featuring the star himself.

What Is the Stan Lee Documentary About?

Stan Lee was more than just a comic book writer, he was a visionary who co-created an entire universe of superheroes that have captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people around the world. For many fans, the documentary will be a chance to learn more about the man behind the Marvel Universe.

Born in 1922, Lee began his journey as a teenage editorial assistant at Timely Comics, which later evolved into Marvel. He is widely recognized for his collaboration with artist Jack Kirby on The Fantastic Four in 1961, which propelled Marvel to new heights of fame. The impact of Lee's creativity and vision can be felt in the countless Marvel characters that he helped to create. From Spider-Man to Iron Man, Black Panther to the X-Men, Lee's influence is imprinted on the entire Marvel Universe. It's no exaggeration to say that his name has become synonymous with Marvel and his influence can be felt in everything from comic books to movies to video games.

The documentary will also be a chance to celebrate Lee's life and honor the impact he had on the world. It will likely feature interviews with his friends, family, and colleagues, and will take a deep dive into how these much-loved characters came to life. The documentary promises to be a fitting tribute to a man who changed the legacy of the entertainment world forever. And for fans of the Marvel Universe and beyond, it will be a must-watch event that celebrates the legacy of a true hero.

Here is the official synopsis:

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.’’

Related:Stan Lee's Best Non-Marvel Projects: From 'Just Imagine' to 'Ultimo'

Who Is Making the Stan Lee Documentary?

The team behind the production of this documentary is experienced and talented, with a proven track record of producing high-quality content that has resonated with audiences around the world. The documentary is produced by David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman, and is developed by Supper Club in collaboration with Marvel Studios; with Genius Brands International signed on as co-executive producer.

Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands, said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today with multiple initiatives that pay tribute to this true cultural icon starting with creating a marketplace for his fans and with telling his fascinating story in the upcoming film premiering on Disney+”

David Gelb, an acclaimed American producer, and filmmaker who has worked on several well-known documentaries such as Jiro Dreams of Sushi, A Faster Horse, and Wolfgang also serves as a director. He has also directed the behind-the-scenes documentary for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, in addition to working on Chef's Table series and numerous short films and music videos. Michael Dean Parson and Scott Michael Smith will be composing the score for the documentary, with T. Hunter McCann and Ernesto Romeli in the position of production designer and cinematographer, respectively. Jamie Garland, James Long, and Andrew McAllister lend their expertise as editors.

Are There Any Other Stan Lee Documentaries?

Yes! If you're eagerly seeking more content about Stan Lee and don’t want to wait until the release date, there's no need to worry! In addition to the upcoming documentary, you can also check out the 2010 documentary With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story, which offers an in-depth look at his career on Crackle, Prime Video, Pluto TV, Peacock TV, Philo, and Plex.