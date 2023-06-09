While Stan Lee may have retired from Marvel Comics in the 1990s, the comic book legend's presence can be felt in the industry even still today. Having been reintroduced to a whole new generation of fans through cameo appearances in the films based upon characters he helped to create, as Marvel's cinematic efforts catapulted the company to new heights, a new documentary honoring the life and legacy of Stan Lee is to be released on Disney+ on June 16. As a trailer for the film has now been released, fans will be able to learn more about the man who helped craft the stories that would go on to dominate the popular culture of today.

Following its announcement on what would have been his 100th birthday, Stan Lee will document the career of one of the comic book industry's most prolific names. Born in 1922, Lee grew up during the Great Depression with little money to spare, but used what little he had to immerse himself in reading; he shares in the trailer "I would read everything I could get my hands on... and man, I felt as though I could go anywhere." This sense of escapism Lee which found in reading followed through into his work, with him having a large hand in the creation of the Marvel Universe audiences know and love today.

First beginning as an editorial assistant with Marvel in 1939, back when it was known as Timely Comics, Lee went on to become famous for co-creating characters such as the Fantastic Four, alongside Jack Kirby, which propelled Marvel Comics to new heights of popularity. From there, Lee went on to co-create characters such as the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and the X-Men - all with Kirby. He also conceived Daredevil with Bill Everett, as well as working with Steve Ditko to create Doctor Strange and, of course, Spider-Man. Through these characters, Lee helped to form an entirely new shared world on the page, providing millions with a place in which to escape to, through reading, as he had in his youth.

Image via Marvel Studios

A New Life for Lee

As Marvel became an even larger household name through cinematic adaptations of its properties, Lee's profile similarly found new life. Appearing in very nearly every movie based upon Marvel properties, Lee's cameos became a staple. Lee was featured in every Marvel Studios film up until Spider-Man: Far From Home, following his death in 2018, just a month before his 96th birthday. Pre-MCU, Lee was also included in the majority of the movies that Kevin Fiege served as a producer on.

The upcoming documentary is produced by David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman, developed by Supper Club alongside Marvel Studios. Genius Brands International also serve as co-executive producer. Andy Heyward, the Chairman and CEO of Genius Brands expressed that they were "thrilled to celebrate Stan Lee's 100th birthday" with the announcement of the documentary, calling Lee a "cultural icon" and his story "fascinating".

Stan Lee will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 16. Check out the trailer for the film below: