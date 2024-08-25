The Big Picture Who Wants to Be a Superhero? was a unique reality show hosted by Stan Lee, focusing on helping others over backstabbing drama.

Winners got their own comic, action figure, and appeared in a SyFy movie, featuring their superhero alter egos.

Stan Lee's involvement in the show kickstarted a creative streak, leading to other superhero-themed projects with POW! Entertainment.

If you're a comic book fan, or if you've seen a superhero movie and/or TV show, chances are you've thought about what you could get up to if you had the hero's powers. Who wouldn't want to have Spider-Man's spider-sense, Superman's invulnerability, or Green Lantern's power ring? One reality show aimed to make someone's dreams of being a superhero, well, a reality — Who Wants to Be a Superhero? True to its title, the show featured a group of contestants who came up with their own heroic alter ego, as well as powers that reflected their real lives. A great example is Chris Watters, a DJ from California who became "Major Victory," a hero who could manipulate soundwaves.

Who Wants to Be a Superhero? is probably best known for being hosted by the late, great Stan Lee, who helped create most of Marvel's iconic superheroes, including Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four, as well as plenty of cameos in Marvel movies. Lee brought his trademark carnival barker energy to the role of host, which is one of many ways that Who Wants to Be a Superhero? stands out in the world of reality programming.

‘Who Wants to Be a Superhero?’ Went Outside the Box for Its Challenges

Who Wants to Be a Superhero? is full of challenges that test its superheroes' skills, including standard reality TV fare like a race in the first episode. But in a twist worthy of a comic, the challenges were also tests of character. Once again, the Season 1 premiere is an example of this; the contestants run past a girl who is on the verge of tears, but Cell Phone Girl (who, true to her name, had powers that let her access cellular waves) turned back and went to comfort her. Lee later revealed that this was the real goal, since being a hero means you help people. While other reality shows make backstabbing part and parcel of their competitions, Who Wants to Be a Superhero? was refreshing for how it chose to focus on helping others instead.

According to producer/co-creator Bruce Nash, Lee was deeply involved with the direction of Who Wants To Be A Superhero? and his presence is what convinced the SyFy Channel to greenlight the series. “We started out by figuring what attributes it would take to be a superhero — bravery, courage, selflessness, and then we created our challenges around those traits to see if they had what it takes... We had so much fun. He just had that spark," Nash told Variety following Lee's death. He was also quick to stress how kind Lee was, which factored into Who Wants to Be a Superhero? One of the contestants, Iron Enforcer, was told by Lee that he'd probably be a great supervillain instead of a great superhero and got to come back on the show as a supervillain named the Dark Enforcer!

The Winners of 'Who Wants To Be a Superhero?' Got Their Own Movies (Sort Of)

Season 1 of Who Wants to Be a Superhero? didn't just buck tradition when it came to its challenges, but also its prizes. The winner would get their own one-shot comic, courtesy of Dark Horse Comics, along with their own action figure and an appearance in a SyFy Channel Original Movie. Matthew Aterton, who chose the electronically powered alter ego "Feedback," wound up winning Season 1 and getting his own comic, which was written by Lee! Feedback would also make his appearance in a SyFy movie, but not in the way viewers were expecting. During the finale of Mega Snake, Feedback is hosting an event where the massive snake Unetaka attacks; he's able to hold off Unetaka while getting folks to safety. Season 2 winner Jarrett Crippen, who took the superhero code name "Defuser," also appears in a SyFy movie. This time it was Lightning Strikes, which features a monster that uses lightning storms to mask its presence. Crippen briefly appears, not as the Defuser but as a fellow deputy to Sheriff Bradley (Kevin Sorbo), which is strange given that Feedback made a full appearance in his heroic alter ego.

'Who Wants to Be a Superhero?' Kicked Off One of Stan Lee's Creative Streaks

Who Wants to Be a Superhero? was just the beginning of a creative streak that Lee embarked on with his company POW! Entertainment. POW! was behind a number of superhero-themed projects, with Lee usually providing the concept (and one of his trademark cameos). These projects included Superhero Kindergarten starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the animated film The Condor with Wilmer Valderrama voicing the titular hero, and Stan Lee's Mighty 7, where Lee had to convince seven alien convicts to become superheroes. These projects allowed Lee to collaborate with a wide range of creative talent in Hollywood and the comic industry, though it wasn't without its fair share of controversy. Lee almost sued POW! in 2018 under the claim that he had sold the rights to his name under false pretenses, while his daughter J.C. would file two different lawsuits against POW! for the same reasons.

Despite this, Who Wants to Be a Superhero? is still a unique reality show, thanks to Lee's involvement. Not only did he bring the same creative flair that helped launch the Marvel universe, but he also showed that a good reality show didn't have to resort to manufactured drama or constant backstabbing to have a good premise. Clearly, others thought so, as the UK launched its own version of Who Wants to Be a Superhero? in 2009. This time around, the contestants were a group of children who created their own superhero personas, and even if Lee wasn't able to be on the set of the UK version, he still appeared to coach the young heroes through their various challenges. The recent state of the superhero genre is up for much debate, but Who Wants to Be a Superhero? is proof that there are still unique concepts in it.

