Those who work in the field of special effects tend to get overlooked more than others involved in the film industry, like writers, directors, and (especially) actors. That can be said, unfortunately, about many of those who have behind-the-scenes roles, but if an individual does enough great work in such fields, they can nevertheless become household names. This is arguably the case for Stan Winston, who was active from the 1970s until the late 2000s, and worked on things like makeup, puppetry, practical effects, and some digital effects for a variety of high-profile movies.

Naturally, the majority of movies Winston worked on belong to the sci-fi, horror, and action genres, and it’s remarkable how many of these classic films still hold up and look good effects-wise, even when they’re decades old. Stan Winston worked in some capacity on all the following movies, leaving his mark on each and every one, all the while pushing special effects forward.

10 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

Director: Steven Spielberg

A.I. Artificial Intelligence might not be as approachable as other science fiction movies by Steven Spielberg, like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but it is incredibly compelling and rather underrated overall. Also, all those movies benefit from amazing music and impressive special effects work; in the case of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Stan Winston was partly to thank for that.

He was credited as one of the visual effects supervisors who worked on the film, all of whom were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects that year (perhaps understandably, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring won, though). And the effects work does stand out, painting a believable distant future and contributing to the film having an undeniably eerie, even dreamlike look.

9 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Director: Dean Parisot

Released in a crowded year for movies, Galaxy Quest is nonetheless a film that’s earned its cult classic reputation, expertly blending science fiction and comedy while also being heartfelt. It’s a celebration of sci-fi and the fandoms sci-fi works can inspire, following the cast of a Star Trek-like show who are mistaken for real galactic warriors by an alien race who come to them looking for help in a dangerous conflict.

There was a good deal of make-up and special effects work needed to bring Galaxy Quest to life, and such efforts hold up pretty well. It might not be the most jaw-dropping thing technically that Stan Winston was involved with, but Galaxy Quest looks a great deal more convincing than you’d expect a sci-fi comedy of its age to look, and it’s also just a very pleasant and easy-to-like movie, so why not give it a mention?

8 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton collaborated a handful of times with Stan Winston, the best film of these probably being Edward Scissorhands (with an honorable mention going to the dark and technically impressive Batman Returns). This 1990 film is a blend of fantasy and romance, having something of a modern fairytale feel to it with its story of a living – and unfinished – science experiment struggling to adjust to life in an eerily “ordinary” small town.

Even if one doesn’t find the narrative of Edward Scissorhands moving or impactful for whatever reason, it would be hard to deny the excellence of the makeup work found in the film, principally involving how Johnny Depp was transformed into the title character. That was largely thanks to Winston and Ve Neill, both of whom received an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup for their work on this film.

7 'Iron Man' (2008)

Director: Jon Favreau

One of Stan Winston’s final credits was for Iron Man, which was released the same year the special effects artist sadly passed away at the age of 62. Though such a big-budget movie required more than one special effects studio, Stan Winston Studios helped work on the suit designs seen in the final film, which is naturally important when so much of Iron Man involves the building and use of complex mechanical suits.

Though his passing meant he couldn’t work on subsequent superhero movies in the MCU, it is still worth celebrating that Winston and his studio made a mark on the series that would ultimately come to dominate, as far as blockbusters go, over the next decade or so. And Iron Man still holds up, as even though later MCU films would get more complex and noisy special effects-wise, the simplicity and purity of much of the technical stuff in this original MCU outing still shines quite bright.

6 'Predator' (1987)

Director: John McTiernan

The titular creature in Predator still looks amazing, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to call it one of the most iconic monsters/villains in cinema history. This 1987 film has received a good many sequels/follow-ups, but none touch the original, which sees Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the leader of an elite military rescue team, all of whom find themselves endangered by an extraterrestrial creature that seems to be hunting them for sport.

Stan Winston was credited with overseeing the creature effects for the film, and it’s the kind of movie that could well be made or broken based on how convincing, striking, and memorable the central creature was. Winston, as per usual, knocked it out of the park and ensured the Predator was the sort of monster that, once seen, wasn’t forgotten. Additionally, Predator saw Winston receive another Oscar nomination, this one for Best Visual Effects.

Predator Release Date June 12, 1987 Director John McTiernan Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Carl Weathers , Elpidia Carrillo , Bill Duke , Jesse Ventura , Sonny Landham Runtime 107 minutes

5 'The Terminator' (1984)

Director: James Cameron

Legendary water enthusiast and filmmaker James Cameron found breakout success upon the release of The Terminator, which marked the first of several times he collaborated with Stan Winston. Like Predator, The Terminator also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and kicked off a long-running film series, though this original film is pretty small-scale and intimate, following a woman’s desperate struggle to survive after an unstoppable cyborg from the future is sent back in time to – you guessed it – terminate her.

The Terminator did not have the same kind of budget Winston and his collaborators were afforded in many later films, which means that it does look a little rougher and perhaps not quite as convincing, on a technical front. However, both Cameron and Winston should be commended for what they were able to achieve within the confines of a fairly modest budget, and the effects used to transform Schwarzenegger into the titular cyborg do impress for their time.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

If anything, there’s an argument to be made that the special effects utilized for The Thing were a little too good, at least by 1982 standards, because reviews from around the time of the movie’s release suggest critics and viewers were disgusted by some of the things they saw. Nowadays, people are a little more desensitized, and perhaps it’s ensured that The Thing isn’t quite as revolting to modern-day eyes… but it’s still pretty damn grotesque.

But the effects have to be gross. This is a sci-fi/horror movie about an incomprehensible alien being that shape-shifts and mutates into different forms, disguising itself – sometimes successfully, and sometimes disastrously – as other lifeforms, so it can slowly kill everything it sees. Winston didn’t work on all the special effects, but he played a role in making The Thing one of the grisliest and most effective horror films of all time, and was a key early work in his overall impressive filmography.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109

3 'Aliens' (1986)

Director: James Cameron

Stan Winston’s work on Aliens saw him win his first of four Oscars, with Best Visual Effects going to him, Robert Skotak, John Richardson, and Suzanne Benson. Building upon the first movie was difficult for everyone involved, but especially so for the people involved in things relating to special effects and creature design, given how iconic H. R. Giger’s work was on 1979’s Alien.

But Aliens lived up to Alien, and Winston – alongside the other special effects artists – all admirably rose to the challenge, too, ensuring Aliens easily ranks among the greatest sequels in movie history. Honestly, just about any special effect utilized in the movie to bring the (many) aliens to life still holds up, and Aliens remains exciting, entertaining, and spectacular, even when watched nearly 40 years on from release.

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Speaking of Stan Winston and the Oscars, he won another for Jurassic Park, which justifiably earned an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Those visual effects are still impressive, with early CGI being blended remarkably well with some spectacular animatronics, all working well enough to genuinely make you believe you’re seeing dinosaurs somehow come to life on screen.

Jurassic Park is borderline perfect for reasons beyond the special effects, but when looking at that area of the film specifically, it is one of the most technically remarkable films of its scale in the medium’s history. Winston and his team were mostly utilized for the animatronics work, but such effects did still have to blend with everything else. The work’s impressive on its own, but just as worthy of celebration is the coordination between teams and departments, everyone functioning at the top of their game to make Jurassic Park look as good as it ultimately did.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Director: James Cameron

For as great as The Terminator was, Terminator 2: Judgment Day was arguably better in every conceivable way, exploring its characters in greater depth, featuring more action and spectacle, and ending up remarkably emotional, too. Regarding Stan Winston, though it was remarkable that he won Oscars for Aliens and Jurassic Park respectively, he outdid himself in his work for this film, given he won two Oscars for it.

These Oscars were for Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup, with both being well-deserved. The latter was even better executed in Terminator 2 than the first, and when it comes to the former, Terminator 2: Judgment Day generally gets recognized for being a landmark in special effects, much in the same way as Jurassic Park, also from the early 1990s. Winston’s team handled the prosthetics and animatronics work for the film, and they ultimately impress just as much as the groundbreaking CGI utilized throughout Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

