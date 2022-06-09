Stand up and love who you are! That’s the message behind Netflix’s upcoming feature, Stand Out: The Documentary. The informative project will give its viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy and the impact comedians belonging to this community have had on entertainment and the world as a whole. It comes as a late companion piece to the streamer’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration comedy special which hits the platform today, June 9, just in time for Pride month. Hosted by Billy Eichner, the original project was part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest which was held in Los Angeles in May. The documentary promises to feature several of the performers from the gathering including Sandra Bernhard, Rosie O’Donnell, and Margaret Cho.

Stand Out: The Documentary will focus its eye on those in the comedy biz who have stepped forward to live authentically as themselves, even when that meant putting everything on the line. The film will weave its story through original performances, insightful interviews, archival pieces, and behind-the-scenes footage as audiences learn more about ideas behind using comedy as a form of activism, queer culture, breaking into the mainstream, and bringing more diversity into an otherwise overly non-diverse world.

Page Hurwitz stands at the helm of the production as its writer and director. She also serves as an executive producer alongside Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions with Brian Graden, Dave Mace, and LB Horschler representing Brian Graden Media.

Over the years, representation for queer stories and productions in Hollywood has grown exponentially. For Netflix alone, the streamer has been working to put forth more LGBTQ+ centered series with projects like Heartstopper nearly breaking the internet. It’s also almost time for their highly anticipated First Kill series which will arrive this week, again, just in time for Pride month. But, Netflix also has a tumultuous history with the queer community after the negative feedback surrounding comedian Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special The Closer. When the project dropped in October of last year, viewers were shocked to hear several jokes made at the expense of queer and trans people.

It’s this rocky relationship that has members of the community questioning Netflix’s intentions with both the Stand Out production and its documentary. With many of their LGBTQ+ based productions landing or being announced during Pride season, it gives the vibe that Netflix is just another corporation showing support for one month out of the year.

With all that being said, we absolutely love seeing more queer-centered stories make their way to the streaming platform - especially in the vein of a comedy production. As of right now, no release date has been set for Stand Out: The Documentary.