Not every superhero film has a sequel or is connected to a cinematic universe. Sometimes, a cape flick gets released and never sees a sequel of any sort, which can sometimes be even better than wearing the franchise down. A good standalone superhero movie can be incredibly charming and almost better to look back on, knowing that there's nothing else and this is the only iteration of the project.

Some of these movies were simply meant to be one-and-done, while others had canceled sequels. Whatever the reason is, a plethora of movies are one singular project, and in a world with the MCU, DCEU and DCU, there's something beautiful about that. These are the standalone superhero projects to watch that don't require additional viewing to understand, ranked based on their individual qualities and entertainment value.

10 'Super' (2010)

Directed by James Gunn

Before he absolutely took the world by storm, James Gunn directed another superhero film with a far smaller budget. Still containing the heart, soul and comedy that typically are present in the director's projects, Super is far more of a spoof than the outings the director would come to make in the superhero space. It's a subversive and underrated movie that, while funny, also has a lot of emotional depth as it follows the vigilantism of a man who took up the job because his life is not going in a great direction.

Funny enough, the protagonist's wife leaves him for Kevin Bacon, who plays an infamous drug dealer and brings the drama to a peak. Much like James Gunn's other superhero movies, the main character is very flawed, but he gets the audience to root for the poor guy regardless. The cast is also great, with Bacon, Rainn Wilson, Elliot Page, Liv Tyler, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and more.

9 'Mystery Men' (1999)

Directed by Kinka Usher

Mystery Men, much like Super, is another cape-flick that finds itself being more parody than dramatically-led. Before The Boys led the charge for superhero satire, 1999's Mystery Men did it very well. Not to mention, it stars comedy titans like Ben Stiller and William H. Macy, which both enhance the comedy and bring compelling performances.

When Champion City's iconic hero, Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), is captured by a nefarious supervillain, a group of seven misfit crime fighters use the capture as a chance to take to the streets and show the world the heroes they are. The protagonists are outsiders not just because of their wacky personalities but because they also have some of the most unique powers in superhero cinema, like throwing silverware. If one is looking for a one-off hero journey that will have their guts wrenched in laughter, then Mystery Men is the way to go.

8 'Hancock' (2008)

Directed by Peter Berg

Another movie that does the "flawed and raunchy superhero" trope years before it became as popular as it is today is Hancock. The film follows the titular superhero, played by Will Smith, who has good intentions but can't shake his nasty habits, like drinking and slacking. While he may not care that the public thinks of him as a bit of a failure and bum, he gets the chance to renew his image when he saves a PR guy named Ray Embrey (Jason Bateman).

While many consider the third act to fall apart, Hancock is still really enjoyable, especially with Will Smith's great performance and his dynamic with the ever-talented Jason Bateman. The comedy is hilarious as he tries to be a better hero despite his terrible habits and personality traits. Hancock is a breath of fresh air worth checking out. It also happens to be one of the highest-grossing non-Marvel or DC superhero films.

7 'Eternals' (2021)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Eternals is a bit divisive among audiences. Some consider it an underrated gem that never got its shot (due to the pandemic), while others claim it's boring and tried to do too much in one movie. Regardless, Eternals is one of the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that has yet to receive a sequel of any sort, with no apparent plans to do so (unlike Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

No matter if one thinks that the movie's story is good or bad, it cannot be denied that the directorial prowess of Chloé Zhao is astounding and genuinely some of the best in the MCU. The camera work is inspired, the performances are great, and the visual effects are very well executed, with the speedster Makkari's (Lauren Ridloff) powers ranking as one of the best displays of super speed in cinema. Eternals is one of Phase 4's better projects, and it's time people acknowledge it.