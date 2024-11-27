Stanley Kramer was a director who specialized in socially conscious dramas, generally told from a liberal perspective, many of which remain relevant today. He was particularly active in the 1950s and '60s, crafting several intelligent, challenging movies like On the Beach, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and Judgment at Nuremberg. The best of them explore issues like racial prejudice, general divides, and nuclear war.

With this in mind, this list considers the very best of Stanley Kramer's output. Not all of his movies are great, of course, but a few are genuine classics, jam-packed with food for thought. Whether it’s courtroom dramas, sweeping epics, or bittersweet comedies, these movies demonstrate Kramer's commitment to using cinema as a tool for social commentary while never sacrificing entertainment value.

10 'Not as a Stranger' (1955)

Starring Robert Mitchum, Olivia de Havilland, Frank Sinatra, Gloria Grahame

"Gentlemen, if there is a single description of a doctor, it is this: a doctor is memory!" Not as a Stranger centers on Lucas Marsh (Robert Mitchum), a driven and uncompromising medical student with dreams of becoming a great doctor. His ambition knows no bounds, leading him to marry the kind-hearted but older nurse Kristina Hedvigson (Olivia de Havilland) for her financial stability despite lacking genuine affection for her. But as Lucas climbs the ladder of success, his cold, calculating nature threatens to be his undoing.

This is a decent but flawed drama featuring committed and believable performances alongside a script that occasionally stumbles. The plot developments are sometimes over-the-top, and the themes can be a little heavy-handed. That said, the medical elements are handled very well, and the dynamic between polar opposites Lucas and Kristina becomes fittingly tense, and the iconic Robert Mitchum and two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland are expectedly great. All told, the movie hints at the powers Kramer would bring to bear on later, better movies.

9 'Bless the Beasts & Children' (1971)

Starring: Bill Mumy, Barry Robins, Miles Chapin, Jesse White

“If you’re not willing to fight for what you love, do you really love it?” Bless the Beasts & Children follows a group of misfit boys at a summer camp who, tired of being bullied and dismissed, band together to free a herd of buffalo from a nearby ranch where they are set to be slaughtered. The narrative bounces between the boys' present-day mission and flashbacks that reveal their difficult pasts.

The movie blends classic coming-of-age themes with a sharp social critique, all told with a sense of dark humor and disillusionment. It digs deeper into the inner turmoil of its characters, creating a tense and sometimes horrifying atmosphere. There are occasional narrative missteps, but Bless the Beasts & Children compensates with strong performances from the young cast as well as its raw, somber music. One of the instrumentals would later be reworked into the theme tune for The Young and The Restless.

8 'On the Beach' (1959)

Starring: Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner, Fred Astaire, Anthony Perkins

“There is still time… isn’t there?” Set in the aftermath of a global nuclear war, On the Beach is a sobering look at humanity’s final days as the last survivors await an inevitable end from radioactive fallout. The plot follows Commander Dwight Towers (Gregory Peck) and Moira Davidson (Ava Gardner) as they try to find meaning in the face of extinction. Fred Astaire and Anthony Perkins add further depth to the ensemble.

This is one of the more human-focused movies about nuclear apocalypse, interested more in the psychology of the doomed rather than the technology or geopolitical. It was also ahead of the curve in addressing these ideas in the late 1950s. The only real criticism that can be made against the film is that it sometimes slips into melodrama or preachiness. For this reason, On the Beach falls a little short of its potential but remains relevant and hard-hitting.

7 'Ship of Fools' (1965)

Starring: Vivien Leigh, Lee Marvin, Simone Signoret, Oskar Werner

“Sometimes, the journey reveals more than the destination.” Ship of Fools explores the lives of the passengers aboard a luxury liner sailing from Mexico to Germany in the 1930s, each representing a microcosm of society. From a fading beauty (Vivien Leigh) and a bitter drunk (Lee Marvin) to a tragic romance between two passengers (Simone Signoret and Oskar Werner), the film paints a portrait of a world on the brink of World War II.

The resulting film is a nice blend of sharp ideas and engaging storytelling, jam-packed with drama as well as food for thought. It's anchored by the powerful performances, particularly from Werner and Jose Ferrer as the loathsome Rieber. Most of these characters become symbols of particular classes or political ideologies, making this both a drama and a social study. This aspect of the movie annoyed some quarters, for example, causing it to be banned by the Franco regime in Spain.

6 'The Secret of Santa Vittoria' (1969)

Starring: Anthony Quinn, Anna Magnani, Hardy Krüger, Virna Lisi

“Sometimes, the greatest victory is a secret kept.” The Secret of Santa Vittoria tells the story of a small Italian village that conspires to hide a million bottles of wine from occupying Nazi forces during World War II. Anthony Quinn leads the cast Bombolini, the bumbling mayor who unexpectedly rises to the occasion. The movie balances comedy and drama, highlighting the resilience and resourcefulness of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances.

Kramer's direction brings the picturesque Italian countryside to life, creating a vibrant backdrop for the villagers’ antics. Anna Magnani is especially memorable as a woman caught in the chaos of war, playing the character with a pitch-perfect mix of strength and tenderness. On the storytelling side, there are some pacing problems and more than a few unnecessary scenes (it's much too long at 139 minutes), but the finished product is still one of Kramer's more lighthearted and breezily enjoyable efforts.

5 'It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World' (1963)

Starring: Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Ethel Merman

“When the chase begins, sanity ends.” One of Kramer's bigger commercial successes (it grossed $60m against a $9.4m budget), It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World is a comedy epic about a group of strangers who stumble upon a dying man’s cryptic clue to a hidden fortune and embark on a chaotic cross-country race to claim it. It's a high-octane farce filled with slapstick humor, elaborate stunts, and outrageous hijinks.

This was a large-scale production, complete with car chases, plane crashes, and pratfalls, showcasing Kramer’s ability to handle ambitious material with flair. The ensemble cast is similarly stacked with comedy heavyweights, including two-time Oscar winner Spencer Tracy as the weary police captain trying to manage the mayhem. As its wordy title suggests, the film is maximalist in every way, from the visual pyrotechnics and wealth of characters to the mammoth runtime (202 minutes in the director's cut). Not everyone will be a fan of the movie's bombast, but this is precisely what its fans love about it.

4 'The Defiant Ones' (1958)

Starring Sidney Poitier, Tony Curtis, Theodore Bikel, Cara Williams

“They’re chained together, but what divides them runs deeper.” The Defiant Ones tells the story of two escaped convicts—John "Joker" Jackson (Tony Curtis) and Noah Cullen (Sidney Poitier)—who are shackled together. As they navigate the hostile Southern landscape, their forced cooperation evolves into mutual respect, highlighting the tension and possibility of reconciliation in a divided America.

While it doesn't entirely escape the trappings of its era, the impact of The Defiant Ones lies in its ability to evoke empathy for both leads, offering a hopeful, though not entirely idealistic, message about personal growth and understanding. Poitier and Curtis deliver powerhouse performances, both of them receiving nominations for the Best Actor Oscar. Through their characters, the movie examines race relations and social attitudes, though it levens these themes with thrills and action. There are chase scenes, robberies, dangerous slogs through the swamp, and cops in hot pursuit.

3 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' (1967)

Starring Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Houghton

“Love is colorblind, but society isn’t.” Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is another statement on race and acceptance, this time shot through with humor. When Joanna (Katharine Houghton) brings home her fiancé, Dr. John Prentice (Sidney Poitier), her liberal parents (Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn) are forced to confront their own subconscious biases, leading to fractious dinner conversation.

Like Get Out decades later, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner examines the racial attitudes of supposedly progressive people, in this case, a pair of liberal San Francisco intellectuals. The strength of the film lies in its characters and the way they are brought to life by a remarkable cast. Tracy nails his part, while Poitier, as the poised, intelligent doctor, provides the film's emotional core. Then there's the mighty Katharine Hepburn, who won the Oscar for her efforts. For all these reasons, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner remains an intriguing, if dated, snapshot of its era.