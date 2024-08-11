The Big Picture Stanley Kubrick suggested 1941 was impressive but didn't work as a comedy, telling Spielberg it would've played better as a drama.

Spielberg's overconfidence after the success of Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind led to the chaotic and unwieldy production of 1941, which strayed from its initially dark and cynical sensibilities and into the realm of slapstick comedy.

The critical and box office disappointment of 1941 served as a much-needed wake-up call for Spielberg to become a more responsible and efficient director, leading to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In 1979, Steven Spielberg was getting his start as one of Hollywood's most powerful young directors. After bursting onto the scene in 1975 with the box office record-breaking Jaws, and earning his first Oscar nomination for helming 1977's highly successful Close Encounters of the Third Kind, it appeared the sky was the limit for the filmmaker. Arguably in a position to make any film he pleased, Spielberg proceeded to try his hand at comedy with 1941, a big-budget slapstick extravaganza about assorted panic-stricken Californians who, fearing a mainland onslaught in the days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, run amok like kids in a candy store.

Upon its debut in December 1979, however, 1941 largely fell flat with audiences and critics. Facing high expectations after achieving major success with his previous two efforts, the overly confident Spielberg was thrown for a loop in the wake of the film's underperformance. As he would later admit, the reception to 1941 served as a sobering experience and a reminder that his storytelling instincts and abilities, though undeniably impressive, weren't immune to criticism or outright dismissal. While some were all too willing to express their disdain for the bloated comedy, one of the film's most backhanded yet oddly insightful critiques came courtesy of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.

Stanley Kubrick Thought '1941' Would've Worked Better As A Drama

Steven Spielberg first met Stanley Kubrick in 1980, kicking off a years-long friendship and creative collaboration that would culminate with A.I. Artificial Intelligence after the latter's untimely death in 1999. As Kubrick was wrapping up production on The Shining, Spielberg was moving into England's Elstree Studios sound stages in preparation to shoot Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the elder filmmaker didn't pull his punches in assessing 1941. "Saw your movie, 1941," he told Spielberg. "It was great, but it wasn’t funny. You should have sold it as a drama."

Kubrick's seemingly outside-the-box suggestion, as it turns out, wasn't far off the mark. "I don't think there was one comic line in the entire first draft, but there were some wonderfully visionary set-pieces," Spielberg recalled. According to 1941 co-writer Robert Zemeckis, "Our first intentions with those early drafts of the screenplay were that it was supposed to be very dark and very cynical." Along with fellow writers Bob Gale and John Milius, however, 1941 gradually morphed into a chaotic and unfocused--albeit ambitious and visually impressive--spectacle prioritizing sensory overload in favor of comedic logic and consistency.Armed with a feeling of creative invincibility, Spielberg secured an immodest $32 million budget, far surpassing the $12 million and $20 million for Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, respectively. "I really thought it would be a great opportunity to break a lot of furniture and see a lot of glass shattering," he admitted. Burdened by little oversight from his studio backers, Spielberg threw caution to the wind--and seemingly every conceivable comedic gag at the proverbial wall--but the scope and scale of 1941 would prove chaotic for the filmmaker and the audiences who would ultimately be subjected to it.

Making '1941' Was As Unwieldy As The Film Itself

Stacked with an impressive ensemble cast, and with one of Hollywood's most powerful directors at the helm, it's arguably unsurprising that 1941 got too big for its britches. After all, lightning had struck twice for Spielberg with his two previous films, so who was to doubt that he could pull off a directorial hat trick? "Once the movie started there was very little you could do but sit back and watch," said co-writer John Milius. "It was a snowball. It was out of control." Feeding off of one another's manic energy and scatterbrained comedic sensibilities, the film's talented players engaged in a game of one-upmanship, thanks in no small part to the creative energy of SNL stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Echoing Milius' recollection, Spielberg conceded that he "failed at toning them down," although the filmmaker would also cop to having a feeling of self-indulgence while making 1941.

It was my longest schedule," Spielberg said of the film in 2022. Eclipsing Jaws' long production haul of 158 days, 1941's shooting schedule clocked in at a whopping 178 days, and the filmmaker's excessive hands-on approach was partly to blame.Thrilled to be working with state-of-the-art visual effects that included miniatures and models, Spielberg elected to oversee the effects himself rather than employing a second unit, which extended the film's schedule and ballooned its budget. In an interview with Variety, he said the studio "just started writing checks, saying 'Let’s see what happens.' And they gave me an unlimited ceiling to make 1941.'" Though he couldn't see the forest for the trees while making 1941, things came into crystal clear focus for Spielberg when the film was screened for a preview audience in Dallas, Texas.

The Failure Of '1941' Was A Wake-Up Call For Steven Spielberg

Having experienced consecutively successful preview screenings with The Sugarland Express, Jaws, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind at the Medallion Theater, Steven Spielberg returned to the Dallas venue to unveil 1941. As production executive John Veitch recalled to Empire, the film's intro, a parody of the opening sequence of Jaws, had the audience laughing hysterically. Once that sequence ended, however, the rest of 1941 was met with crickets by Dallas moviegoers. When the lights came up at the end of the screening, the situation was grim for Spielberg. "The rest of the executives didn't even want to talk to me," he said. "I actually looked over the entire audience midway through the film and at least 20 percent of the audience had their hands over their ears."A lot can certainly be said about 1941, particularly regarding its bloated sense of self-indulgence and over-the-top mayhem. But what 1941, and Spielberg specifically, can't be accused of is not swinging for the fences to ensure that every dime of the comedy's sizable $32 million budget made it onto the screen. Given the film's two-hour theatrical runtime--and its ludicrously lengthy two-and-a-half-hour director's cut--the sheer number and variety of gags jam-packed into 1941 has endured as a strangely honorable accomplishment coupling comedic excess with undeniably impressive production design and visuals. In that sense, Stanley Kubrick was spot on in declaring the film as great in terms of its sheer scope and scale.

Unfortunately for Spielberg, however, the Dallas preview audience's reaction to his film was a preview of things to come. While 1941 ultimately turned a profit at the box office, it failed to reach the absurdly high bar set by Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and the less-than-stellar critical reaction certainly didn't help matters. Misery loves company, and many in Hollywood were eager to pile on when 1941 fell flat on its face, hoping to write off Spielberg's previous successes as mere flukes. But every failure is an opportunity, and the down-on-his-luck filmmaker parlayed the failure of the moment into motivation for yet another giant success with his next directorial effort, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"Now I just wanted to make a movie where people would say he's a responsible director who came in under budget and under schedule," Spielberg said of his sober approach to making the 1981 adventure classic. Needing to prove himself, he delivered Raiders of the Lost Ark on budget and under schedule after 73 shooting days, learning the hard lessons of his previous three films only to emerge as a more economical and efficient director. For Spielberg and audiences alike, the wake-up call he experienced thanks to the disappointment of 1941 paid off handsomely, leading to one of the most iconic entries in one of cinema's most legendary bodies of work.