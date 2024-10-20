In the long legacy of film directors, few demand as much reverence and appreciation as Stanley Kubrick. He is a director that has contributed to nearly every major genre of cinema, including sci-fi, to which he gave the monumental 2001: A Space Odyssey. Coming off of Dr. Strangelove, a film that lamented the lunacy of modern times in hilarious fashion, 2001 would instead look toward our future. In the mid-60s, nothing was more futuristic than space travel, with NASA having launched their Mariner IV satellite for a flyby mission to Mars. Kubrick, ever a worrier, not only recognized the gravity of this mission, but he reckoned it might spell danger to the still burgeoning 2001. What could Mariner IV possibly do to endanger a movie production? Kubrick believed it might very well find aliens on Mars.

Why Would Aliens Be a Problem for Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey'?

2001: A Space Odyssey was penned by Kubrick himself in collaboration with sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke, with some alleged contributions from renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan. Clarke offered up his short story "The Sentinel," from which the film draws elements like "the monolith," along with ultra-powerful, arcane extraterrestrial powers. Sagan gave them the idea that alien life might be so incredibly distinct from human life as to be unrecognizable in its form. This idea was not new, and it has been used in fiction like Star Trek, but Sagan’s ideas added a sort of scientific credibility to Kubrick’s movie that made it more respectable than the “ray gun” movies before it. Though, it should be noted that the importance of Sagan's contribution has been disputed by author Michael Benson in his book, Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece, in which Benson claims the idea actually came from Kubrick himself. Whatever the case, the crux of the story, and its head-scratching climax, hinges on the concept of extraterrestrial life existing in a specific way.

This focus on alien life is the reason Kubrick was so worried about Mariner IV taking candid photos of martians. 2001: A Space Odyssey is, of course, set in the year 2001, predicting a future in which aliens have not yet been discovered, leaving the mystery for the film’s characters to unravel. The trail starts with the monolith on the moon, and, after an iconic AI terror courtesy of HAL 9000, it ends with Dr. David Bowman (Keir Dullea) finding another monolith orbiting Jupiter. The enigmatic ending sequence commences, leaving audiences to ponder the nature of extraterrestrial life as portrayed by the master director. This entire vision of our future, including the discovery of this very specific form of alien life, would have been made completely impossible had aliens been discovered on Mars. Who knows if people would have even wanted to see a film that speculates on alien life had they already known what said life was like? Kubrick certainly did not think audiences would care to see his film under such circumstances.

Stanley Kubrick Tried To Take Out an Insurance Policy Against the Discovery of Alien Life

According to his co-writer, Arthur C. Clarke, Kubrick was, “... one of the world’s champion worriers," and he so feared the possibility of Mariner IV ruining his movie, that he actually tried to insure himself against it. Clarke stated that the director approached Lloyd’s of London, a venerable insurance company in England with roots back to the 17th century, and actually asked them to “...quote a policy which would compensate him if intelligent life was discovered on Mars and our plot was demolished.” Even more bizarre, it appears Lloyd's actually came back with a number, though Clarke speculates it must have been a very large figure, as Kubrick did not end up going forward with the idea. In the end, the auteur director decided to just roll the dice, and ended up giving cinema one of the most enduring classics in the sci-fi genre.

Stanley Kubrick was a brilliant filmmaker that set standards for so many disparate genres. Relentless creatives like him often have indelible quirks that make them just as interesting to study as their works are. Arthur C. Clarke makes mention of Kubrick’s propensity to worry, but is also sure to clarify that most of his concerns were justified. It is tough to judge someone for worrying about aliens in a world so far removed from the space race, but everything was changing very quickly during those days. After all, it was that cataclysmic enthusiasm for scientific discovery that helped inspire 2001: A Space Odyssey, and its director’s immense concern for the project is what ensured its monolithic status in the film canon.

